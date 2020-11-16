Ailing Good Doctor Star Richard Schiff Shares COVID-19 Update From Hospital

One week after going public with his COVID-19 battle, The Good Doctor‘s Richard Schiff is offering a guardedly optimistic update on his recovery.

“Thank you all for so much love and support,” the actor tweeted early Monday. “I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids, [and] showing some improvement every day.”

Schiff also shared an update on the condition of his wife and Good Doctor co-star Sheila Kelley, who is also battling coronavirus. “Sheila is home and doing better,” he wrote, “but still fairly ill.”

Covid update.

Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me.

I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all. https://t.co/sWjOetsgUP — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 16, 2020





On Nov. 10, Schiff announced that he and Kelley had tested positive for deadly virus. “This has been the most bizarre week of our lives,” he tweeted. “We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.”

In a subsequent Instagram post, Kelley elaborated on Schiff’s announcement. “We‘re quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering,” she shared. “This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly.”

As we reported last week, The Good Doctor’s shooting schedule has been adjusted to accommodate Schiff’s temporary medical leave and there has been no discernible impact to production.

More from TVLine

Best of TVLine