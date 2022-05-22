Aidy Bryant Gets SNL Sendoff with Kisses from Bowen Yang and Michael Che: '10 Nice Years'

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Aidy Bryant is saying goodbye to Saturday Night Live after 10 years.

The actress and comedian, 35, marked the end of her SNL run over the weekend during the series' Natasha Lyonne-hosted episode.

Bryant got a sweet sendoff during the show's Weekend Update segment, where she appeared alongside Bowen Yang for the duo's beloved "Trend Forecasters" bit.

After showcasing which fruits are in for the summer, Bryant and Yang, 31, then spoke about time trends, where they broke character and subtly referenced Bryant's history with the late-night comedy sketch series.

"In? 10 nice years," Bryant said, as Yang added, "In? A friend I couldn't have done this without."

After Weekend Update host Michael Che asked about future trends, Bryant's character responded that "her best guys" bestowing her with a kiss was "in," which prompted Che, 39, and Yang to each smooch Bryant on the cheek.

Bryant also appeared in two sketches with Kate McKinnon, who also bid farewell during the SNL season finale — their fan-favorite "Close Encounter" cold open and an ad for "Grey Adult Pigtails."

The Shrill actress first joined SNL back in 2012. She was later upped to a more prominent role during her second season on the series.

Throughout her tenure, Bryant starred in an array of hilarious sketches and parodied many famous faces, among the likes of Ted Cruz, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Wynonna Judd.

Bryant has been nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work on Saturday Night Live over the years, as well as a nomination for her Hulu series in 2021.

In addition to Bryant and McKinnon, Saturday evening also marked the final episode for Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney.