AIDSFree: How money raised through appeal has helped those most in need

Anne Aslett
·5 min read
(AP)
(AP)

It felt like a big task: communicate the reality of the HIV epidemic occurring in six cities around the world while at the same time raising enough money to help combat that epidemic and help those who need it most.

But that was the challenge we had set ourselves back in November 2018 when the Elton John AIDS Foundation joined forces with the Evening Standard and The Independent to launch the AIDSfree Christmas campaign.

That year, while travelling each evening on the Underground, I watched people reading stories on their commute home about what it was like to live with HIV in Kiev, Nairobi, Delhi, Maputo, Atlanta and London.

I could imagine the questions they would be asking themselves: wasn’t AIDS a 1980s problem? How could it still be so bad, especially in the United States? Did the medicines really stop you being infectious? Did the drugs to protect you from being infected actually work?

I knew as head of the Elton John AIDS Foundation that such responses were common. HIV is an infectious disease that people knew about but, in a city like London at least, rarely witnessed. It is why I was nervous about how our campaign would be received by the public.

I need not have worried. Over the next few weeks, the readers of the Evening Standard and The Independent helped us raise over £3.26m that Christmas. Government stepped up too, with the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for International Development both coming on board to offer help.

The result of what happened over those few weeks of the campaign has been extraordinary. Its impact has been life changing for more than 120,000 people in the six cities that the campaign had pledged to support.

In Maputo, where one in every six young women is living with HIV, an army of 18-24 year olds are now educating their peers about safe sex.

In Nairobi the campaign means we are now subsidising the sale of thousands of HIV self test kits. One swab around your mouth and those who have one of these kits get the result in 20 minutes.

In both countries these projects work to link people to emotional support and, if they need it, medical care, as well as providing information to help those who are HIV-negative to stay that way. ‘Know your status’ is the mantra we are seeking to encourage.

Meanwhile in Kiev we have funded the Alliance for Public Health to run a programme that prioritises young people vulnerable to HIV through drug use. This connects them directly through online platforms to provide confidential information on the risks of HIV infection and harm through drug use.

Self-test kits are also being distributed in rural locations and at music festivals and nightclubs.

In Delhi the LGBT community is at very high risk of physical and sexual abuse, often leading to HIV infection. That is why we are backing the provision of online services to safely and effectively connect with people, and then support them to access HIV screening and treatments.

And in Atlanta, where a gay black man has a 60 per cent lifetime chance of contracting HIV, we have entered a formal partnership with the Fulton Country Commission (FCC) that oversees health services to the greater Atlanta area.

Together, we are now working to ensure vulnerable gay and bisexual African Americans get the help they need, not least by training advocacy ‘Fellows’ to speak up for the city’s black community and challenge the structural racism that makes it so vulnerable to HIV, as it has also to Covid.

But it is in London that perhaps the impact of our work has been most remarkable, which brings me to today: World AIDS Day.

At the end of our AIDSfree campaign, Secretary of State Matt Hancock made a pledge at our special AIDSfree Summit staged here in the capital to end HIV in England by 2030.

Inspired by that goal, an independent national HIV Commission was born that has spent the past 15 months reviewing data, hearing evidence, travelling the country and offering anyone connected to HIV/AIDS the opportunity to have their say about how to meet Hancock’s target.

The Commission’s report, which launches today, delivers a 20-point to-do list that uses everything we know and all we have learned about fighting HIV to provide practical and achievable solutions to deliver on the pledge that Mr Hancock set at our event two years ago.

At such a time at this, when we are all caught amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is this really a priority now? I would argue yes. As we know from COVID, infectious diseases don’t go away until you wipe them out. They just wait to rebound. The headline recommendation from the Commission report, much like the national action plan for COVID, is test, test, test.

Over the past 18 months, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, with funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and Lambeth Council, has worked with hospitals, GPs and voluntary organisations across Lambeth, Southwark and Lewisham, to test patients for HIV whenever blood is drawn.

As a result, we have found people living with HIV who had never thought themselves at risk, let alone that they might transmit HIV to others. Our calculations show that just the 256 people living with HIV that this project has brought into care will save the NHS up to £55m in the longer term.

Each World AIDS Day we remember the 33m people who have died so far in the AIDS epidemic. As a result of our AIDSFree campaign and the work of the Commission that it helped inspire, we now have a greater possibility for a future here in England that lies beyond the HIV endemic.

I can think of perhaps no better way to honour those we have lost by now doing all we can to promote the know-how and tools that will help us finish the fight. I would like to thank every reader of this newspaper who by supporting our AIDSfree campaign back in 2018 contributed to making that possibility come closer to becoming a reality.

Anne Aslett is the CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation

Read More

AIDSFree: We’ve achieved so much but now let’s have HIV tests for all

Sir Elton John: I’m fighting to build on the great start we all made

AIDSfree appeal hailed for raising £3.26m and challenging HIV stigma

Readers have responded with such generosity to the AIDSfree appeal

Package to end global scourge of Aids signed and sealed in London

Freida Pinto – Fight against HIV is everyone’s responsibility

Latest Stories

  • 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

    Hamilton, who already has the 2020 title won, tested positive on Monday after experiencing "mild" symptoms.

  • Wentz, offence struggle again in another Eagles loss

    PHILADELPHIA — Even facing the league’s worst defence couldn’t help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes.Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates didn’t provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.The offensive line struggled again, receivers weren’t open often enough and a couple times didn’t run the right route.All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defence that came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.“We just didn’t make plays,” Wentz said. “I don’t think it was scheme. I didn’t make enough plays. I didn’t make enough good throws.”Wentz was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception. Following a week of speculation that rookie backup Jalen Hurts would get more playing time, it didn’t happen. Hurts played two snaps and threw one pass, a completion.“It’s not about one guy,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We had breakdowns across the board. It doesn’t matter who was back there, the mistakes were gonna be made and it’s something we have to fix.”The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five drives. They didn’t get a first down until Wentz ran for 20 yards with under five minutes left in the first half.“I can be better early,” Wentz said. “Slow starts are frustrating.”Pederson defended going for fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15 down 11 points in the fourth quarter, saying the team needed to “stay aggressive.” Wentz’s pass went straight to Seattle’s Quandre Diggs as Dallas Goedert turned the other way on the route.“I’ll take the blame,” Goedert said. “I knew the ball was coming to me. I was trying to do too much.”Philadelphia used its 10th different offensive line combination after losing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson for the season with an ankle injury. Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks hasn’t played this season following surgery on his Achilles.Wentz was sacked six times and got hit numerous times.“We have battled with a lot of injury, a lot of moving parts,” Pederson said. “We haven’t had the consistency and continuity you would like. We don’t make excuses for it. We have to get better.”The Eagles (3-7-1) would be playing for draft positioning in most seasons with such a poor record but they’re only a half-game behind the Giants (4-7) and Washington in the woeful NFC East.“I’m frustrated. I hate losing,” Wentz said. “But the crazy thing is this division is wide open and guys know that. We’re looking ahead to next week, getting this thing turned around, getting going in the right direction and hopefully surprise some people.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • Texans WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby suspended 6 games for PED violations

    Fuller had been coming off a 171-yard, two-touchdown performance for the Texans.

  • Week 12 takeaways: Tom Brady is not the problem in Tampa Bay

    Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.

  • Kim Ng makes her first trade as Marlins GM

    The Marlins added a submariner to their bullpen in a trade with the Indians.

  • Broncos coach Vic Fangio considering punishments for QBs after COVID-19 'masking slip'

    The Broncos had to pull up wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday, and it did not go well.

  • Whispers linking Blue Jays to George Springer keep growing louder

    Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.

  • Former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut announces retirement

    The big man won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.

  • Marshawn Lynch used to crush a shot of Hennessy before every game

    A "shot, shot-and-a-half" of Hennessy is how Marshawn Lynch used to lube his engine before every NFL game — his go-to pregame superstition, he says.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Eagles, Carson Wentz are stuck with each other. And Philly can no longer dodge a painful rebuild.

    Philly and Wentz look like they’d be better apart, but his contract makes that almost impossible. Joined at the bank, they are flailing together. 

  • NFL Power Rankings: This is not a drill, Browns are going to playoffs (unless they screw it up)

    It's weird to see the Browns with an 8-3 next to them in the standings.

  • NFL bad beat: Eagles go for 2-point conversion and it costs bettor who had $500,000 on Seahawks -6.5

    One bettor had $500,000 riding on the Eagles' weird decision to go for 2.

  • Seahawks vs. Eagles highlights | Week 12

    Watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles highlights from Week 12 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • DK Metcalf continues to haunt Eagles, who watch Carson Wentz struggle again in loss to Seahawks

    The Eagles will regret not drafting DK Metcalf for a long time.

  • Royals sign Minor | FastCast

    Mike Minor and Michael A. Taylor ink deals with the Royals on this edition of FastCast

  • Nick Saban 'feeling fine' after COVID-19 bout, hopeful to return for LSU game

    "I don't anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week."

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • When will sports stadiums be full again? Dr. Anthony Fauci gives a timeline

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told Yahoo Sports Monday that it’s unlikely NBA teams will be able to host full-capacity crowds during the 2020-21 season.

  • Mad Bets: NCAAF Week 14 Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard and Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 14 of the 2020 college football season.