AIDS Healthcare Foundation Selects the Inovalon ONE® Platform

World’s Largest Provider of HIV/AIDS Medical Care Will Implement ScriptMed® Cloud to Improve Clinical Outcomes for Patients

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced an 8-year engagement with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care. The engagement will provide cloud-based capabilities delivered through the Inovalon ONE® Platform and will support AHF’s data-driven strategy to improve clinical and quality outcomes and economics for its more than 1.5 million patients in 45 countries.



The HIV epidemic is one of the major focuses in pharmacy today, with 1.1 million people in the U.S. living with the disease and an estimated $15 billion spent annually on associated medication. Nearly 40,000 new HIV/AIDS cases are identified each year requiring support in navigating the access, cost, and clinical challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. These complexities and challenges, coupled with payer and pharmaceutical manufacturer requirements, demand robust patient management, system-documented data collections, and clinical quality programs aligned to various patient types and socioeconomic factors.

As the number of people living with HIV grows, pharmacies are being compelled to implement increasingly sophisticated programs that support patients with the comprehensive healthcare programs needed for such a complex chronic disease. Through the implementation of ScriptMed® Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) configuration of the cloud-based Inovalon ONE® Platform designed to address the unique needs of high cost and high complexity specialty pharmacy demands, the Inovalon ONE® Platform’s broad connectivity, supplemental clinical data, analytics, and clinical intervention toolsets help to automate otherwise labor-intensive processes, pre-populate relevant clinical data, seamlessly apply appropriate care protocol analytics, and streamline operational process flows empowering improvements in care quality and operating economic efficiency at scale.

In addition to empowering superior delivery of care, the Platform will enable highly efficient interoperability across AHF’s clinic network spanning 16 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in support of AHF’s more than 1.5 million patients in 45 countries. With AHF’s multi-channel pharmacy model, including its chain of 60 “AHF Pharmacy” retail “walk-in” pharmacies and clinics, the engagement will implement a broad set of Modules within the Inovalon ONE® Platform ranging from capabilities for data integration, connectivity, analytics, and visualization, to advanced patient care, clinical decision support, pharmacy practice management, billing and reimbursement services, and distribution. The Inovalon ONE® Platform will support AHF in providing informed, holistic care and prevention programs to their patients and partners for improved quality of life.

“We are extremely focused on delivering the best possible care for our patients. As the scale of AIDS Healthcare Foundation expands rapidly and the complexity of our patients continues to be an important challenge to conquer, it became clear that we needed a superior platform as part of our plan. As the gold standard for specialty pharmacy, Inovalon’s Cloud-Based Platform was our top choice to leverage data-driven insights to empower greater efficiencies and improvements across our enterprise to allow our pharmacists and staff to focus on patient care,” said Scott Carruthers, AHF’s Chief of Pharmacy. “Inovalon’s technology and analytics will play an integral role in supporting our mission to provide cutting-edge medicine and advocacy, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay, and ultimately rid the world of AIDS.”

“There is perhaps no greater example of high complexity when it comes to managing chronic care than that for patients with HIV/AIDS. Inovalon is honored to be providing the platform to support the truly critical work of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation,” said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer of Inovalon. “The global eradication of AIDS is a tremendously important mission and our organization values the unique opportunity we have to contribute to its success.”

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.5 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the U.S., Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. AHF funds its mission to provide “Cutting-edge medicine and advocacy regardless of ability to pay” through its network of 60 “AHF Pharmacy” sites, 20 “Out of the Closet” thrift stores, healthcare contracts and other strategic partnerships. Generating new, innovative ways of treatment, prevention and advocacy has been the hallmark of their success. As AHF creates and implements new programs in communities across the U.S. and abroad, it expands delivery of healthcare and influence over policy with the aim of saving more lives. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org , find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare .

About ScriptMed® Cloud

ScriptMed® Cloud is the next generation technology for specialty patient care, empowered by the latest and most advanced capabilities of the Inovalon ONE® Platform. These advancements include increased modularity, high-speed cloud-based compute, multi-stakeholder workflows, real-time healthcare ecosystem connectivity, advanced analytics and enhanced data visualization capabilities, and leverage Inovalon’s massive datasets. ScriptMed® Cloud delivers differentiated value in the specialty market, meaningfully reducing time-to-fill, reducing costs and error rates, while empowering advanced functionality, greater flexibility, operational efficiency, and a focus on clinical and quality outcomes, delivering impactful savings and financial benefits for the specialty pharmacy marketplace and the patients who are served. ScriptMed® Cloud is a cloud-native architecture provided to clients in a pure software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering model.

About the Inovalon ONE® Platform

The Inovalon ONE® Platform is an integrated cloud-based platform of nearly 100 individual proprietary technology toolsets and deep data assets able to be rapidly configured to empower the operationalization of large-scale, data-driven healthcare initiatives. Each proprietary technology toolset, referred to as a Module, is informed by the data of billions of medical events within Inovalon’s proprietary datasets. Combinations of Modules are configured to empower highly differentiated solutions for client needs quickly and in a highly scalable fashion. The flexibility of the Platform’s modular design enables clients to integrate the Platform capabilities with their own internal capabilities or other third-party solutions. The Platform brings to the marketplace a highly extensible, national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem on a massive scale, aggregate and analyze data in petabyte volumes, arrive at sophisticated insights in real time, and drive meaningful impact wherever it is analytically identified best to intervene and intuitively visualize data and information to inform business strategy and execution.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 574,000 clinical facilities, 332 million Americans, and nearly 61 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com .

