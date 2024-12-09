Aidan O'Connell diagnosed with bone bruise after being carted off in Raiders' Week 14 loss to Buccaneers

The Raiders' QB was injured on a late shove in the back by Bucs DE Calijah Kancey and had his leg placed in an air cast

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee after leaving Sunday's 28-13 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a cart with an air cast on his left leg after being injured on a late hit that surprisingly didn't draw a flag.

Initial fears were that O'Connell may have suffered a season-ending injury. But he hopes to play in Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The injury took place late in the third quarter as the Bucs held a 14-10 lead. The game was O'Connell's second back since he missed four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

Backup Desmond Ridder finished at quarterback, completing 12 of 18 passes for 101 yards.

The injury took place on a late shove in the back by Bucs defensive end Calijah Kancey. O'Connell scrambled on a passing play and threw the ball as he approached the sideline. Two steps after he got rid of the ball, Kancey shoved him in the back.

Gene Steratore says Calijah Kancey should have been flagged for an obvious roughing the passer penalty. Tough look for the Bucs.



Aiden O’Connell was carted off after this hit. Desmond Ridder is in at QB. pic.twitter.com/NUtndxHFrS — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) December 8, 2024

O'Connell tumbled to the turf and was in pain after the fall. He received immediate medical attention on the field. Athletic trainers placed an air cast on his left leg, and he was taken off the field on a cart. The Raiders quickly ruled him out with a knee injury.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell left Sunday's game with air cast on his left leg. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The extent of O'Connell's injury wasn't initially clear, but head coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that it "doesn't look good."

Officials neglected to call roughing the passer on the blatant late hit by Kancey. Considering the result of the play, it wouldn't be a surprise for the NFL to take a second look at it this week.