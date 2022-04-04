AIAG Welcomes Chief Transformation Officer Kevin Piotrowski

Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG)

As the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary, former Infor executive and AIAG Board of Directors member Kevin Piotrowski joins the team to accelerate business transformation, expand digital initiatives, and create new value

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced the addition of Kevin Piotrowski – former Vice President of Infor and AIAG Board of Directors member – to the AIAG team. As the organization’s new Chief Transformation Officer, Kevin will be responsible for reimagining business transformation and driving strategic organizational and process changes to realize increased value across both the internal and external enterprise.



With extensive industry experience, proven ability in leading and supporting global teams, and a strong background in digital transformation, Piotrowski’s expertise will serve him well in his new capacity at AIAG. From generating new business opportunities and improving customer-centric services via accelerated deployment of digital technologies, to ensuring all digital initiatives are fully integrated into the organization’s strategic planning process, Piotrowski will help AIAG find new value for its members and customers.



AIAG CEO J. Scot Sharland explains: “In the 2018 timeframe, AIAG altered its strategic charter to expand the scope of our industry engagement from automotive to mobility. In 2022, we are celebrating our 40th anniversary. We now need to reimagine AIAG’s industry mission, methodology, processes, and products and services portfolio to sustain us for the next 40 years with our expanded industry scope in mind. We’re excited to have Kevin lead and drive this effort.”

In addition to his impressive tenure at Infor – where he worked for more than fifteen years in numerous senior executive level roles – Piotrowski has long been involved with AIAG and the automotive industry overall, including serving on the organization’s Board of Directors for more than a decade, and as Vice Chairman of the Board from 2017-2018.

Now, as Piotrowski settles into his new role at AIAG, he looks forward to sharing his insights with the team and working collaboratively on innovative solutions to enhance the customer experience.

Piotrowski concludes: “The automotive industry is one of the most competitive and dynamic businesses on the globe. I am honored to be part of AIAG history and its future, and I look forward to focusing my efforts assisting with their transformation.”

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked together for 40 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. With more than 4,000 member companies, AIAG provides a legal, non-competitive forum for collaboration on innovative solutions to common industry issues. https://www.aiag.org/

