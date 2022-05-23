AIAG Announces Establishment of a New Representative Office in Shanghai, China

2 min read
Reaffirming its commitment to support the Chinese automotive industry and its current members with manufacturing operations in China, AIAG names Steven Hsieh, Ph.D., as General Director, AIAG Asia Pacific.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced that it will establish a new representative office in Shanghai, China to enhance the organization’s ongoing collaboration with Chinese OEMs and their Tier-1 suppliers, support the sub-tier supply base, and further strengthen AIAG’s relations with Chinese regulatory and oversight authorities. Steven Hsieh, Ph.D., has been named as the AIAG General Director, Asia Pacific, and chief representative of the AIAG China Office.

Dr. Hsieh has more than three decades of automotive experience in China and the United States, and enjoys a wide professional network in both countries. He also has extensive OEM experience – having held leadership positions in purchasing, quality, logistics, product design and operations – and has been instrumental in bridging the work of OEMs and suppliers and developing the supply chain in China. This expertise and experience will serve him well in his new role as he collaborates with industry leaders to identify emerging quality issues unique to the Chinese market, and helps OEMs and suppliers mitigate risk, manage uncertainty, achieve more predictable manufacturing outcomes, and delight future car buyers.

“The COVID contagion has again revealed how interdependent we have become and how important China is to the future of the global automotive industry,” said J. Scot Sharland, AIAG’s CEO. “We’re excited to have Dr. Hsieh join our team and look very much forward to working more closely with Chinese OEMs, suppliers of all sizes, and the government regulatory and oversight authorities to help accelerate the reanimation of the supply chain and provide the highest quality products to new vehicle buyers worldwide.”

Prior to joining AIAG, Dr. Hsieh spent over thirty years at Ford with previous positions as STA Director China, Vehicle Operations Manager N.A., and Ford Production System Lean Manager N.A., and at John Deere as Purchasing and SQE Director Asia. Dr. Hsieh continues to work with International Automotive Oversight Bureau (IAOB) and the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) to help strengthen and support supplier compliance with the IATF 16949 global quality management system standard in China and was instrumental in establishing the AIAG China Quality Advisory Committee (ACQAC) and currently serves as its Secretary-General.

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked together for 40 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. With more than 4,300 member companies, AIAG provides a legal, non-competitive forum for collaboration on innovative solutions to common industry issues. https://www.aiag.org/ (English), https://www.aiag.org.cn (Chinese).

Contact:
Greg Creason  
Marketing Director – AIAG
gcreason@aiag.org


