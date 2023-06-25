AI toys could use children’s intimate details to tell stories

Children could be sharing intimate secrets with their teddy bears - Prostock-Studio/iStockphoto

Teddy bears fitted with AI technology could read personalised bedtime stories based on information given to them by children, a leading toymaker has claimed.

Allan Wong, the chief executive of VTech, a Hong-Kong based electronics company which manufactures toys worldwide for infants and toddlers, suggested ChatGPT-style software could be fitted in products within the next five years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He said the technology was capable of automatically generating “customised” stories for children, containing intimate details about their lives and daily habits.

These include their name, which school they attend and who their friends are.

The 5rights Foundation, an online child protection charity, has warned that the technology would distort children’s ability to discern between reality and fiction.

Baroness Beeban, the charity’s founder, also cited previous cases of predators hacking into smart devices to gain access to children. She urged parents to “think deeply about whether the convenience or fun of smart appliances is worth the risk”.

Mr Wong, in an interview with the Financial Times, himself admitted to finding the potentials of such technology “a little scary”.

He told the newspaper: “The kids . . . can actually talk to the toy, and the toy can actually give [them] a response,” he explained. “So [there are] many, many possibilities.”

Aware of dangers

When discussing generative AI, algorithms which are capable of independently creating audio, images and text, he said: “I think we should be aware of the dangers, on privacy, security, what kinds of things to teach and what not to teach.”

He added that the interactive teddy bears could be “like a good friend” to the child.

“You can incorporate not only the kid’s name, but the kid’s daily activities. [It] knows you go to which school . . . who your friends are.”

Toys with internet capabilities make up between one to two per cent of the toy market in the UK.

Lady Beeban said toys with AI capabilities should be subject to the same level of safety checks as more traditional playthings, which undergo rigorous testing for choking hazards and non-toxic materials.

She told The Telegraph: “Parents should be very circumspect and really think deeply about whether the convenience or fun of smart appliances is worth the risk .

“Most people are very surprised when they find out that even their smart thermostat has the right to listen in or that the vacuum cleaner is sending a floor plan of their house, same goes with toys.

“I would advise any toy that live streams should not be used in a room without an adult.”

She added: “Generating human communication based on scraping social media, is already a downgrade of human knowledge.

“Giving it to kids in a form in which fact and fiction is indistinguishable could be catastrophic for any sort of shared reality.”

Parody website

In a rather prescient move, 5rights Foundation in June 2021 launched a parody website advertising fake toys for children’s including the Share Bear – a teddy bear which records children’s activities and shares their personal data to tech companies.

“He wants to know your favourite colour, your best friend, your immigration status, sleep patterns, sexual preferences, the economic indicators of where you live and every other data point that can be exploited for profit. What a cutie,” a description for the product reads.

Story continues

Other products on the parody website, include the Stalkie Talkie which uses algorithms to “match children with adult strangers” and the nightlight Wakey Wakey, designed to keep you updated on everything you don’t need to know about 24/7.

British toy retailers and manufacturers say the appetite for developing and selling smart toys is low because of concerns around potential leaks of children’s data from the devices.

The Toy Retailers Association said members would be extremely cautious about stocking AI toys while the British Toy and Hobby Association said it was unlikely the technology would be used in toys “for a long time” due to cost and complexity.