This is what AI thinks a typical Fort Worth house looks like

An AI generator tested by home improvement services group All Star Home created images of what the “typical” homes across the United States looked like.

The image for Texas is a red brick house with a dormer and covered porch equipped with an outdoor ceiling fan and decorated with outdoor furniture.

The large stone-paved pathway cuts through closely clipped green grass and leads up to the front porch steps. An American flag with its pole propped on the side of a tree trunk is out front.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An AI generated image of what the “typical” Texas home looks like. All Star Home

All Star Home used the AI generator Midjourney for the images. The AI prompt included words like “photorealistic,” “life-like” and “sunny day” to get the most realistic look.

All Star Home also created images for the 30 largest cities in the United States, which includes Fort Worth.

An AI generated image of what the “typical” Fort Worth home looks like. All Star Home

The image for the “typical” Fort Worth home is reminiscent of homes in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The AI generated home is a two-story Tudor-style home with a steep pitched gable roof, brick exterior, halt-timber woodwork and covered corner porch.

The median home price in Fort Worth was $340,000 in May.

However, a real home like this in a neighborhood like Park Hill would cost closer to $707,500 — the neighborhood’s median listing price — or higher, according to realtor.com.