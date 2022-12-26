AI in Remote Patient Monitoring: Global Market Outlook 2022: Worldwide Shortage of Healthcare Professionals Bolsters Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Global AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market
Global AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Remote Patient Monitoring: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the market for AI in remote patient monitoring with regard to the user base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for AI in remote patient monitoring in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

AI and remote patient monitoring are powerful tools for providing insight into the factors that impact an individual's health on a day-to-day basis. Remote patient monitoring program implementation can be made more successful by leveraging AI before it even begins. Using advanced algorithms, one can gain a more holistic understanding of an individual by analyzing large data sets such as clinical, socioeconomic, and experiential data. In addition to identifying risk levels, stratification can be used to determine which individuals would benefit most from remote patient monitoring.

Factors such as the growing population of geriatrics, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a global shortage of healthcare professionals, technological advancements in telehealth and remote patient monitoring, and a growing awareness of the benefits of remote patient monitoring are significantly driving this market's growth.

Some patients have concerns pertaining to data accuracy and are hesitant to use remote monitoring technologies. However, it is predicted that the market will grow significantly over the next few years as artificial intelligence (AI) is adopted in RPM and emerging economies with a large patient population. However, factors such as data security, privacy concerns, and increased overheads associated with employing an additional workforce for the RPM system may hinder companies from entering this market.

In remote patient monitoring, AI is in high demand due to its critical role in monitoring patients with diseases prone to fatal adverse events. The use of telehealth in remote monitoring has increasingly benefitted patients with neurological and cardiovascular diseases. This preference will continue in the future since reducing morbidity and mortality from these diseases is a pressing need.

In this report, the global market for AI in remote patient monitoring (RPM) has been segmented based on offering, technology, application, and geography. Based on offering, the AI in RPM market has been categorized into solutions and services. Based on technology, the AI in RPM market has been segmented into machine learning (ML), NLP, and others.

By geography, the AI in RPM market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The North America region is currently the most dominant market for global AI in the remote patient monitoring market. Smartphone adoption, network advancements, and internet and social media penetration drive the market. The growth of mHealth apps and extensive R&D in health wearables drive the demand for AI-based RPM solutions in the North America region. Due to advancements in telehealth and telemedicine, the Asia-Pacific region grows with the highest CAGR for AI in remote patient monitoring.

Report Includes

  • A brief general outlook of the global market for AI in remote patient monitoring (RPM)

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue/sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Understanding of the upcoming market potential for AI in remote monitoring solutions with an emphasis on new products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for AI remote patient monitoring market, and corresponding market share analysis based on offering, technology, application and region

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology adaptations in digital health solutions, latest developments, govt. regulations, and macroeconomic forces affecting the global AI in RPM market outlook

  • Company profiles of the major industry players, and their offerings (of relevant products and solutions) and the recent industry developments

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

56

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$4.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

25.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities
4.1 Market Opportunities
4.1.1 Growing Adoption of AI-Rpm Solutions in Clinical Trails
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Minimizing Healthcare Expenses

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Offering, Technology, and Application
5.1 Ai in Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Offering
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 Ai in Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Technology
5.2.1 Machine Learning
5.2.2 Natural Language Processing
5.2.3 Others
5.3 Ai in Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Application
5.3.1 Pulse Oximeter
5.3.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring
5.3.3 Weight Monitoring
5.3.4 Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
6.1 Overview
6.2 North America
6.3 Europe
6.4 Asia-Pacific
6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Chapter 8 Project Scope and Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • Aicure

  • Binah.Ai

  • Biofourmis

  • Care.Ai Inc.

  • Connect America LLC

  • Current Health

  • Healthsaas Inc.

  • Implicity

  • Maya Md

  • Somatix Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/496hrl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • World Juniors: Players to watch from all 10 teams

    The 2023 World Juniors are loaded with talent. Here are the players to keep your eye on throughout the tournament.

  • Senators-Red Wings game postponed due to severe winter storm brewing in Ontario

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators' game Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to a severe winter storm forecast for much of Ontario. The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. The Senators are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. With Friday's game rescheduled, they will next play Tuesday against Boston at the Canadian Tire Centre. “While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and t

  • Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history. The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kicko

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the

  • The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

    Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action. All those things are happening this year. And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage. The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise’s history. They ge

  • Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg