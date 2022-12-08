How To Make The AI Pictures Everyone Is Posting On Instagram Right Now

Christian Vierig - Getty Images

People are loving a trend on Instagram recently. First came the Spotify Instafest post, which made a festival line up of your most listened-to bands, and now it's the AI art trend. But how do you actually do it?

If you've been anywhere near your Instagram timeline the past few days, the chances are you've seen some incredible digital portraits of your friends. The trend has seen people posting selfies and portraits of themselves in totally different styles, made using an app called Lensa.

The app, available to download on the App Store, has something called a 'Magic Avatars' tool, which helps people to create artwork using AI based on real photos which you upload. So if you've ever wanted to know what you might look like as a cartoon, this is your chance!

So, how do you create an AI-generated profile using Lensa?

Download the Lensa app for free, before scrolling through the slides to the 'free trial enabled' option, which gives you seven day access (one week free trial) to the app. From then, you’ll be charged $29.99 (around £24.59) for a subscription for the whole year, so don’t forget to cancel if you don’t want to pay more.

nah cause lensa snapped with mine pic.twitter.com/48cZCEM92r — Kayla (@soullig) December 1, 2022

You'll then be asked to upload 10 - 20 photos of yourself, from a variety of angles and showing different facial expressions, in order for the AI to create digital versions of you. You'll need to ensure these are selfies and portraits, as oppose to full length or photos with friends, so that the app has the best change to generate your digital art.

Can’t tell if Lensa A.I. envisions my avatar as a super hero or a super villain. 😂💯 pic.twitter.com/37WSi3WEgq — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) December 3, 2022

You can also select the 'Cartoon' art style from the 'effects' options, to create a number of free AI versions of you, meaning your options for new Instagram pics are endless. You're welcome.

