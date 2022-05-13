AI in Oil & Gas Market 2022 to Showing Impressive Growth by CAGR of 12.14% | [No. of pages: 120] Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research| by proficient market insights

In 2022, “AI in Oil & Gas Market “Size, Status and Market Insights, the worldwide market for AI in Oil & Gas is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. according to a new study. AI in Oil & Gas market and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

pune, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Oil & Gas Market Report provide in-depth study of the current state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, share, trend, forecast analysis, growth, Manufacturers, Industrial end users, Commercial end users, Government bodies and more….

Who Are AI in Oil & Gas Market Key Manufacturers?

Company Information: List of Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In AI in Oil & Gas Market Insights Report Are:

  • Google LLC (for Total SA) IBM Corp. (for ExxonMobil)

  • FuGenX Technologies Pvt Ltd Hortonworks Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation (Chevron) Intel Corp.

  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell Virtual Assistant)

  • PJSC Gazprom Neft Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Sinopec Group)

  • Nvdia Corp. (Baker Hughes) Infosys Ltd

Scope of the AI in Oil & Gas Market 2022:

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market research report covers complete data of the various segments in the AI in Oil & Gas market study. The assessment contains the descriptions of the market dynamics, environmental analysis, industry prospects, value chain, market volume, status, and technological upgrades. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. This AI in Oil & Gas Market report analyzes the comprehensive overview of the market comprising an executive summary that covers core trends evolving in the market.

Researcher has been monitoring the AI in Oil & Gas market and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

AI in Oil & Gas Market Report Overview includes major players of the global AI in Oil & Gas Market covered in the research study, research scope, Market segments by type, Market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report. Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Growth Trends section focuses on industry trends where

Market drivers and top Market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global AI in Oil & Gas Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where Marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global AI in Oil & Gas Market are discussed.

It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

COVID-19 / Great lockdown has compress the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector, production, disruption, financial.

A comprehensive exploration of the market is framed by thinking about a spread of things, from socioeconomics conditions and business cycles during a specific nation to showcase explicit microeconomic effects. The examination discovered the change in market ideal models regarding local upper hand and along these lines the serious scene of significant players. Downstream interest examination and upstream crude materials and hardware furthermore regulate.

This report focuses on the AI in Oil & Gas in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The AI in Oil & Gas market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The worldwide market for AI in Oil & Gas is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2024. according to a new study. This report focuses on the AI in Oil & Gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,

AI in Oil & Gas Market growth, by Geography: Major regions covered within the report: Consumption by Region 2022: -

North America,U.S.,Canada,Europe,Germany,France,U.K.,Italy,Russia,Asia-Pacific,China,Japan,SouthKorea,India,Australia,Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand,Malaysia,Philippines,Vietnam,Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the AI in Oil & Gas industry. Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

Key questions answered in AI in Oil & Gas market report:

  • What will the market growth rate of AI in Oil & Gas market in 2022?

  • What are the key factors driving the global AI in Oil & Gas market?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in AI in Oil & Gas market space?

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the AI in Oil & Gas market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of AI in Oil & Gas market?

  • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of AI in Oil & Gas market?

  • What are the AI in Oil & Gas market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global AI in Oil & Gas market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of AI in Oil & Gas market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of AI in Oil & Gas market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and should be a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Study Deliverables

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.1.5 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Technology Snapshots

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Investment on Big Data across the Energy and Power Sector

5.1.2 Increasing Need to Handle the Significant Volume of Data Generated from IoT

5.1.3 Rising Trend of Automation to Reduce Production Cost and Streamline Wastage

5.2 AI in Oil & Gas Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs in AI Implementation

5.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professional across the Oil and Gas Industry

6. AI in Oil and Gas Market Segmentation

6.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market By Application

6.1.1 Quality Control

6.1.2 Production Planning

6.1.3 Predictive Maintenance

6.1.4 Supply Chain and Logistics

6.1.5 Thermal Detection (Drone Analytics)

6.2 AI in Oil & Gas Market By Industry Activity

6.2.1 Upstream

6.2.1.1 Exploration

6.2.1.2 Production

6.2.2 Midstream

6.2.2.1 Transportation

6.2.2.2 Storage

6.2.2.3 Marketing

6.2.3 Downstream

6.2.3.1 Refinery

6.2.3.2 Sales and Distribution

6.3 AI in Oil & Gas Market By Service

6.3.1 Professional

6.3.2 Managed

6.4 AI in Oil & Gas Market By Region

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7. AI in Oil & Gas Market Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7.1 Google LLC (for Total SA)

7.2 IBM Corp. (for ExxonMobil)

7.3 FuGenX Technologies Pvt Ltd

7.4 Hortonworks Inc.

7.5 Microsoft Corporation (Chevron)

7.6 Intel Corp.

7.7 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell Virtual Assistant)

7.8 PJSC Gazprom Neft

7.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Sinopec Group)

7.10 Nvdia Corp. (Baker Hughes)

7.11 Infosys Ltd

*(List Not Exhaustive)"

8. AI in Oil & Gas Market Investment Analysis

9. Future of the AI in Oil and Gas Market

Reasons to buy this report:

  • To get a comprehensive overview of the AI in Oil & Gas Market

  • To gain wide ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by the players.

  • To gain insights of the countries/regions in the AI in Oil & Gas Market.

