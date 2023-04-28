AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Interim CFO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWORE / April 28, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that it has named Tim Daniels as its interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company undertakes a search for a new Chief Financial Officer to assist with its next phase of growth. Mr. Daniels assumes the position of CFO from Dave Cross. Mr. Cross's CPA firm, Cross Davis & Company, will continue to provide accounting support services to the Company.

Mr. Daniels has a degree in Finance, 14 years previous experience serving in the position of CFO for a publicly traded company, in addition to 27 years experience as a CEO, Board member and Audit Committee member of public and private companies. Mr. Daniels also currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company would like to thank Dave Cross for his services.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (100% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

