The AI hype cycle faces its first setback as summer doldrums drag on some of this year's biggest winners

Nvidia is one of the biggest winners this year, but is on track for its first monthly decline. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Even AI-related stocks haven't been immune from this month's market sell-off.

Shares in semiconductor firms have slipped, with Nvidia set for its first monthly decline of 2023.

Meanwhile, investors have started betting against funds tracking the AI sector.

Stocks are off to disappointing start for the month – and the theme that's taken markets by storm this year seems to be under pressure.

The S&P 500 is down 5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has slumped 7% over the first 13 trading days of what's typically the quietest month of the year for investors – and even artificial intelligence isn't immune from the sell-off.

Here's a round-up of AI's struggles this August:

Several factors have taken the shine off the AI rally in August, including spiking US Treasury yields – which have made bonds more attractive relative to stocks – and traders' fears that sticky inflation will lead to the Federal Reserve holding interest rates higher for longer.

The investing theme is still one of the biggest success stories of the year, with Nvidia, SOX, and various AI-tracking ETFs all having racked up massive gains.

Whether AI can carry on driving valuations higher remains to be seen – and will likely prove to be one of the major stories for markets over the final third of the year.

