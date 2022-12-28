AI in Financial Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022: AI-enabled Financial Fraud Detection Spend to Exceed $10 Billion by 2027
Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Financial Fraud Detection: Key Trends, Competitor Leaderboard & Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's new AI in Financial Fraud Detection research report provides a highly detailed analysis of this rapidly growing market. The report assesses key trends driving the need for AI implementation within financial fraud detection and prevention, the key segments where AI is being used, and challenges for future use of AI. It also analyses 17 leading AI in financial fraud detection and prevention vendors via the the Competitor Leaderboard.
The research also provides industry benchmark forecasts for the market; covering spend on AI-enabled financial fraud detection and prevention platforms, as well as the number of digital commerce transactions screened by AI versus rules-based systems, and the time and cost savings from the use of AI in financial fraud transaction monitoring. This data is split by our 8 key regions and 60 countries.
Key Topics Covered:
AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations
1.1 Key Takeaways
1.2 Strategic Recommendations
2. AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Market Landscape
2.1 Introduction & Definition
2.2 Why AI?
2.2.1 Scale
2.2.2 Speed
2.2.3 Pattern Recognition
2.2.4 AI versus Rules Based
2.4: Typical Rules-based Fraud Screening Process
2.2.5 The Importance of Data
2.3 Online Payment Fraud & the Fraud Prevention Market
2.3.1 Types of Fraud
2.3.2 Key Fraud Trends
2.3.3 Different Types of Fraud Detection & Prevention Systems
3. AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Competitor Leaderboard
3.1 Why Read This Section
3.2 AI in Fraud Detection & Prevention - Vendor Profiles
4. AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Market Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
ACI Worldwide
Cybersource
Experian
Featurespace
Feedzai
FICO
GBG
Kount
an Equifax Company
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Microsoft
NICE Actimize
NuData Security
Pelican
Riskified
SymphonyAI Sensa
Temenos
Vesta
Accertify
Accuity
Acuris
Adidas
Air Europa
Aldo
Alipay
Amadeus
AT&T
Auchan
Azul Systems
Banca Sella
Barclaycard
Betfair
BioCatch
BlueSnap
BNP Paribas
BNY Mellon
Braintree
Bukalapak
Bvaccel
Canada Goose
Capgemini
CARDNET
Cayan
CellPoint Digital
Chargebacks911
Checkout.com
Citrus Pay
Cloudera
Coneta
Coop
Credorax
CSI
Data Robot
Datastax
Deloitte
Diebold Nixdorf
Discover
eBay
EgyptAir
Elevon
Emailage
Entersekt
Equifax
Ethoca
Etisalat
Eversheds
Evo Payments
Eway
Experian
FedNow
Finxact
First Data
Fiserv
FreedomPay
Gemalto/Thales
General Insurance
GPG (Global Payroll Gateway)
Hay
HP
HSBC
IBM
ID R&D
IDology
ING
Innovalor
Invation
iovation
Jack Henry & Associates
JPMorgan Chase
Karlsgate
Last Minute
Lego
Linktera
Magneto
Mastercard
Mattel
Moku
NASDAQ
NetSuite
NorthRow
OpenWrks
Oracle
Oracle Commerce
PassFort
PayPal
Pilot Flying J
Plaid
PLDT
Prada
Protiviti
Red Hat
RELX
Revelock
Ring
RSA
Sage
Salesforce
Santander Bank
SAP
Sayari Labs
Sekura
SEON
Shopify
Singapore Airlines
Sionic
Socure
Solarisbank
Sparkling Logic
SPhonic
State Bank of India
Stripe
Stuzo
Swedbank
TCH
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)
Telcel
ThreatMetrix
T-Mobile
TransUnion
UBS
UnionPay
United Colours of Benneton
Venmo
VeriFone
Visa
Visualsoft
Wells Fargo
Wendy's
Westpac
Whitepages Pro
Wish
Zelle
Zilch
Zooz
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzj8f6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900