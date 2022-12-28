AI in Financial Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2022: AI-enabled Financial Fraud Detection Spend to Exceed $10 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Financial Fraud Detection: Key Trends, Competitor Leaderboard & Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's new AI in Financial Fraud Detection research report provides a highly detailed analysis of this rapidly growing market. The report assesses key trends driving the need for AI implementation within financial fraud detection and prevention, the key segments where AI is being used, and challenges for future use of AI. It also analyses 17 leading AI in financial fraud detection and prevention vendors via the the Competitor Leaderboard.

The research also provides industry benchmark forecasts for the market; covering spend on AI-enabled financial fraud detection and prevention platforms, as well as the number of digital commerce transactions screened by AI versus rules-based systems, and the time and cost savings from the use of AI in financial fraud transaction monitoring. This data is split by our 8 key regions and 60 countries.


Key Topics Covered:

AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations
1.1 Key Takeaways
1.2 Strategic Recommendations

2. AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Market Landscape
2.1 Introduction & Definition
2.2 Why AI?
2.2.1 Scale
2.2.2 Speed
2.2.3 Pattern Recognition
2.2.4 AI versus Rules Based
2.4: Typical Rules-based Fraud Screening Process
2.2.5 The Importance of Data
2.3 Online Payment Fraud & the Fraud Prevention Market
2.3.1 Types of Fraud
2.3.2 Key Fraud Trends
2.3.3 Different Types of Fraud Detection & Prevention Systems

3. AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Competitor Leaderboard
3.1 Why Read This Section
3.2 AI in Fraud Detection & Prevention - Vendor Profiles

4. AI in Financial Fraud Detection - Market Forecasts


Companies Mentioned

  • ACI Worldwide

  • Cybersource

  • Experian

  • Featurespace

  • Feedzai

  • FICO

  • GBG

  • Kount

  • an Equifax Company

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions

  • Microsoft

  • NICE Actimize

  • NuData Security

  • Pelican

  • Riskified

  • SymphonyAI Sensa

  • Temenos

  • Vesta

  • Accertify

  • Accuity

  • Acuris

  • Adidas

  • Air Europa

  • Aldo

  • Alipay

  • Amadeus

  • AT&T

  • Auchan

  • Azul Systems

  • Banca Sella

  • Barclaycard

  • Betfair

  • BioCatch

  • BlueSnap

  • BNP Paribas

  • BNY Mellon

  • Braintree

  • Bukalapak

  • Bvaccel

  • Canada Goose

  • Capgemini

  • CARDNET

  • Cayan

  • CellPoint Digital

  • Chargebacks911

  • Checkout.com

  • Citrus Pay

  • Cloudera

  • Coneta

  • Coop

  • Credorax

  • CSI

  • Data Robot

  • Datastax

  • Deloitte

  • Diebold Nixdorf

  • Discover

  • eBay

  • EgyptAir

  • Elevon

  • Emailage

  • Entersekt

  • Equifax

  • Ethoca

  • Etisalat

  • Eversheds

  • Evo Payments

  • Eway

  • Experian

  • FedNow

  • Finxact

  • First Data

  • Fiserv

  • FreedomPay

  • Gemalto/Thales

  • General Insurance

  • GPG (Global Payroll Gateway)

  • Hay

  • HP

  • HSBC

  • IBM

  • ID R&D

  • IDology

  • ING

  • Innovalor

  • Invation

  • iovation

  • Jack Henry & Associates

  • JPMorgan Chase

  • Karlsgate

  • Last Minute

  • Lego

  • Linktera

  • Magneto

  • Mastercard

  • Mattel

  • Moku

  • NASDAQ

  • NetSuite

  • NorthRow

  • OpenWrks

  • Oracle

  • Oracle Commerce

  • PassFort

  • PayPal

  • Pilot Flying J

  • Plaid

  • PLDT

  • Prada

  • Protiviti

  • Red Hat

  • RELX

  • Revelock

  • Ring

  • RSA

  • Sage

  • Salesforce

  • Santander Bank

  • SAP

  • Sayari Labs

  • Sekura

  • SEON

  • Shopify

  • Singapore Airlines

  • Sionic

  • Socure

  • Solarisbank

  • Sparkling Logic

  • SPhonic

  • State Bank of India

  • Stripe

  • Stuzo

  • Swedbank

  • TCH

  • TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)

  • Telcel

  • ThreatMetrix

  • T-Mobile

  • TransUnion

  • UBS

  • UnionPay

  • United Colours of Benneton

  • Venmo

  • VeriFone

  • Visa

  • Visualsoft

  • Wells Fargo

  • Wendy's

  • Westpac

  • Whitepages Pro

  • Wish

  • Zelle

  • Zilch

  • Zooz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzj8f6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders. Matthew Tkachuk scored his 15th goal of the season for Florida, which had won its two earlier meetings against the Islanders this season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves. Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish rookie recalled from AHL Bridgeport e

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Want to run outdoors this winter? Here are some tips from a Canadian Olympic marathoner

    Olympic runner Reid Coolsaet of Hamilton has taken big strides in the marathon world, and wants to pass on tips to other runners planning to add some exercise to their winter workouts. Coolsaet started Bayfront Endurance on Facebook in 2020, and co-manages the running group with Krista Duchene and Anthony Romaniw. Members log dozens of kilometres for fun every Tuesday evening. In 2011, Coolsaet ran the second fastest marathon by a Canadian at the time, finishing third in the Toronto Waterfront M

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

    CALGARY — Third time was the charm for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' lethal power play. McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third man-advantage of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding when he reached around with his arm and grabbed Darnell Nurse from behind while trying to beat the defenceman to a

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'