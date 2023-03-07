AI in Endoscopy Market Value to Surpass US$ 421.8 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

The rise in patient population suffering from colorectal cancer is driving the growth of the AI in endoscopy market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global AI in Endoscopy Market is expected to advance at a compound annual growth rate of 26.9% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2031.



Integration of AI in endoscopy medical procedures has helped improve the safety and consistency of the procedure and also aided in performing the surgeries at greater speed and precision.

AI is primarily deployed in endoscopy in two areas: computer-aided diagnosis and computer-aided detection. Computer-aided detection emerged as the dominant segment in 2021. Advancements in the field of AI have helped develop a machine-learning model that can detect the risk in patients suffering from medical conditions such as upper gastrointestinal bleeding.

Leading players are looking to generate new revenue streams and stay ahead of the competition by launching new products. Prominent AI in endoscopy market players is also collaborating with smaller players to expand their global market presence and increase revenue.

For example, Olympus Corporation, in December 2022, announced a collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) in Japan to conduct a survey for the expansion of AI diagnosis support systems along with offering education to medical professionals such as surgeons in countries such as Vietnam.

Key Findings of Market Study

Rise in Patient Population Suffering from Colorectal Cancer Boosting AI in Endoscopy Industry Growth : Increase in the patient population suffering from colorectal cancer has been steady in the last few years. Patients suffering from colorectal cancer can be cured if the disease is detected in its early stages and the cancer is removed using minimally invasive medical surgery with the deployment of AI-assisted colonoscopy. The rise in the deployment of AI-assisted colonoscopy procedures is triggering growth in the AI in endoscopy market.

Increase in Number of AI-integrated Endoscopy Procedures in Hospitals Propelling Global Market: Based on end-use, the global market is classified into hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals' segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 because of the rise in AI-integrated endoscopy procedures in hospitals. This, along with the increase in product preference among the patient population suffering from gastrointestinal diseases and supportive reimbursement policies offered by governments, contributes to AI in endoscopy market development.

AI in Endoscopy Market-Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period because of the growth in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders among the patient population in countries such as India and China

North America is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure facilities in countries such as the U.S. and Canada

AI in Endoscopy Market-Key Players

The global AI in endoscopy market has very few players, and the competition is not intense. New players entering the market during the forecast timeline are likely to intensify the competition.

Leading players are investing in R&D to produce improved products that would enhance existing medical procedures and ensure improved reliability, thereby boosting market demand.

A few leading players in the global AI in endoscopy market are

Pentax Corporation,

Olympus Corporation,

Medtronic,

Iterative Scopes, and NEC Corporation

The global AI in endoscopy market is segmented as follows:

Type

Products

Services

CAD

CADx

CADe

CADe/CADx



End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

