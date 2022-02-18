This AI Can Control the Sun-Hot Plasma in a Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Caroline Delbert
·3 min read
Photo credit: Curdin W&#xfc;thrich /SPC/EPFL
Photo credit: Curdin Wüthrich /SPC/EPFL


  • DeepMind has used artificial intelligence to help power the magnets in nuclear fusion reactors.

  • The deep reinforcement learning algorithm redistributes power to accommodate plasma.

  • Different plasma shapes have pros and cons to help fusion’s development.

Google’s AI powerhouse DeepMind has made news again by using artificial intelligence (AI) to help shape the sun-hot plasma stream contained in a tokamak nuclear fusion reactor. The DeepMind team has made news for years by using increasingly sophisticated AI to master iconic games like chess, shogi, and Go, as well as to solve “real world” problems. The London-based workgroup was formed in 2010 and purchased by California-based Google in 2014.

In new research published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature, the DeepMind team explains how they used deep reinforcement learning—a subfield of machine learning where a system can learn from its own decisions—to help to magnetically control the hot, usually hydrogen, plasma in a tokamak reactor. Plasma is a state of matter usually mentioned fourth here on Earth, but it’s in fact the most common state because it’s what powers virtually every star in the universe. It’s a typically very hot, often fluid-behaving cloud of highly charged ions. For this reason, plasma often conducts electrical current.

☣️ You love nuclear. So do we. Let's nerd out over it together.

So in a tokamak reactor, plasma is heated more and more until its charged ions start to merge. That’s the fusion in the term nuclear fusion. But the plasma in these reactors reaches millions of degrees Celsius, which is why it can only be contained by magnetic fields that create a buffer of gases rather than by any solid material. (Even without direct contact with plasma, tokamaks still must be lined with specially designed high-temperature materials like carbon and tungsten.)

“A core challenge is to shape and maintain a high-temperature plasma within the tokamak vessel. This requires high-dimensional, high-frequency, closed-loop control using magnetic actuator coils, further complicated by the diverse requirements across a wide range of plasma configurations,” the DeepMind team explains in their paper.

So what goes wrong with magnets in a typical tokamak run? Well, nothing really—the magnets do a good job, and the tokamaks usually deactivate because their parts have overheated. Recently, the Joint European Torus ran for a record five seconds while producing 59 megajoules of energy before it overheated too much to continue. When there’s million-degree plasma swirling around inside a physical structure that wouldn’t contain it, you can see why it’s important to have a very effective shutoff process.

But this doesn’t mean magnets can’t be improved for tokamaks. Basically, the DeepMind team has taken the reins on the magnetic coils themselves and used deep machine learning to dynamically adjust each electromagnet’s encoded behaviors. What this means is that researchers may be able to explore more novel shapes, including the similar-ish stellarator’s donut-shaped reactor filled with a helical plasma. We’re talking “negative triangularity and ‘snowflake’ configurations,” the researchers write.

Photo credit: Caroline Delbert
Photo credit: Caroline Delbert

Negative triangularity is a specialized plasma shape formed by basically flipping the cross section inside the tokamak. What results is a “backwards D” instead of a forward one when you check out the cross section view (see above). In a snowflake configuration, hot plasma is magnetically diverted into a snowflake shape that helps better distribute heat and avoid destruction of materials. And, of course, the helical plasma just requires a much more complex magnetic field than a “simple” million-degree donut.

Plasma ignition—the industry term for a reactor that is producing more energy than it requires to run—is years away for even the most advanced fusion reactors in the works right now. But DeepMind is working to make more interesting and potentially safer options available to researchers before those plans are set in stone, which could help lead to designs that work better within a shorter timeline. Certainly it’s nice to have the option.

