If AI is being racist to children, it’s fallen at the first hurdle

When I was at school, plagiarised homework was so obvious – the replication of an exact phrase, an identical paragraph structure – that teachers knew exactly who had been shirking their duties and you were shamed accordingly.

But now, according to new industry advice, teachers are being told to not try and root out homework cheats. Wait a second: two thirds of secondary school students are now using artificial intelligence (AI), and we’re supposed to just sit back and let them cheat their way to the top?

As it turned out, the reason for the new guidance being handed out to British teachers by the Teacher Development Trust was far worse. There it was, a couple of paragraphs into Sunday’s report: “The warning comes amid fears the technology could discriminate against ethnic-minority children, as some AI detection software incorrectly flags up writing by students with English as a second language more often than that by native English speakers.”

So AI is biased, bigoted, racist. If asked, the software will, apparently, furiously deny this – or, at least, deny it in its usual impassive way, with: “I do not have personal beliefs or feelings, including racism,” delivered in a bored monotone. But you may remember the furore that erupted in 2018, when it was discovered that the technology’s facial recognition algorithms couldn’t detect Black faces (you would have to wear a white mask to be recognised as a person), and it’s what the chatbot says next that’s significant. Variations on “I was programmed to provide responses based on the input I received and the way I was trained.”

Five years is a long time in tech years, and the fact they haven’t succeeded in bringing AI detection software up to speed is truly depressing. As Sir Anthony Seldon says, the technology “is up there with performance drugs [in sport] in terms of its ability to encourage cheating. In fact, it’s worse, because you can test for drugs. It is almost impossible to detect the use of AI”.

At some point, you have to ask yourself how hard tech companies are really trying here? After all, the people behind this software are supposedly the cleverest nerds in the world, God-like in their powers, if we’re to believe the hysterical doom-mongers promising us we’ll all be made redundant, not just in our jobs but as human beings, within a matter of months.

But if the people behind AI are so smart and so powerful, if they can kill off the whole entertainment industry and detect cancer, how come they can’t devise an efficient way for AI to detect itself in a piece of homework? Could it be because once easily identified AI can’t possibly thrive?

