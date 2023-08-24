AI and Barbie Take Center Stage at TheGrill 2023

TheGrill brings together world-class experts on Artificial Intelligence and Hollywood’s impact on culture to the 2023 edition of the industry’s leading business and technology conference. TheGrill will explore the impact of AI, new breakthroughs and how the future of media and entertainment is being reshaped in real time.

MIT’s Director of Computer Science and AI Laboratory Daniela Rus, Stanford University’s Professor and Chair of Computer Science Mehran Sahami and USC’s Entertainment and Technology Center’s Director of AI and Neuroscience in Media Yves Bergquist join the main stage to discuss whether this paradigm-shifting technology presents a threat to the entertainment ecosystem — or an exciting opportunity.

Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Mattel, also joins the main stage to discuss the cultural phenomenon of Mattel’s blockbuster, “Barbie,” and the slate of upcoming titles. Kreiz will discuss his strategies aimed at redefining Mattel’s identity as not just a toy company, but a storyteller across platforms.

Filmmaker and author Justine Bateman, who has been a vocal critic of AI’s integration into film and television and active on the picket lines, will also take the stage to debate the effect of AI on filmmakers, actors and creators. Bateman recently founded CREDO23, a pledge for the filmmakers that informs audiences that their film or series is a non-AI project.

Also, Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development, joins TheGrill. Sony Pictures Television and its robust portfolio of production companies have produced hundreds of award-winning series around the world including “The Crown,” “The Last of Us,” “Better Call Saul,” “Outlander” and more. Since joining Sony Pictures, Ahuja has led several important M&A transactions, including the acquisition of Industrial Media, Bad Wolf, Pixomondo and the sale of GSN Mobile Games to Scopely. He’s currently overseeing the proposed merger between Sony Pictures Networks India and Zee Entertainment.

TheGrill brings together the leading minds of Hollywood and Silicon Valley for an invaluable day of knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration. The audience consists of thought leaders, decision-makers, and influencers, making it an ideal environment for meaningful connections and industry insights. Throughout the day, attendees will have access to industry roundtables, workshops, panels, and a networking luncheon. The day will conclude with a cocktail hour honoring the 2023 Innovators List. The event will be held at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

