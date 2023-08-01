AI, Ambari, Celestica at 52-Week Highs
AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V.AIVC) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Ambari Brands Inc. (C.AMB) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T.CLS) hit a new 52-week high of $29.78 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Decisive Dividend Corporation (V.DE) hit a new 52-week high of $9.09 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
BMTC Group Inc. (T.GBT) hit a new 52-week high of $16.10 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
IBEX Technologies Inc. (V.IBT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.17 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
OneSoft Solutions Inc. (V.OSS) hit a new 52-week high of 78 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V.RML) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Tenaz Energy Corp. (T.TNZ) hit a new 52-week high of $3.79 Tuesday. No news stories available today.