Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson credits Lord of the Rings character as role inspiration

Star Wars is about to launch its newest spin-off series, Ahsoka, this month.

Rosario Dawson returns as the live-action Ahsoka Tano, with the show picking up after the time jump in the Star Wars: Rebels finale, which saw the character return after multiple years missing, wearing a white hooded robe and holding a staff.

The Gandalf the White comparison might have just been a cool visual at the end of Rebels, but it looks like The Lord of the Rings' famous wizard is the inspiration for Ahsoka's character in this new outing.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dawson explained that: "In the animation, you saw her go to the white, but what I loved is the idea that there was even another level to her.

"Dave (Filioni, the show's creator) and I talked a lot about Gandalf the Gray and Gandalf the White — talking about that transition and how she's someone very capable and excellent and looked up to as a leader, but she still has levels of development to go.

"That push for more, that desire for more, that challenge that she pushes herself to is okay — and it's actually remarkable and important. That's one of the reasons I've been drawn to her over the years, the fact that even with her excellence, she continues to push further."

Although multiple characters from Rebels' main band of heroes are appearing in Ahsoka, Dawson has revealed that her character will be a "lone wolf" and walking a lonely path.

Or she will be at first, at least. Over the course of the series, we'll get to see her rekindle those relationships she previously had.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on August 23.

