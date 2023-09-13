Ahsoka's latest episode sees Marvel star make guest appearance

Ahsoka spoilers follow.

Star Wars' latest spin-off series Ahsoka took us back to The Clone Wars in its latest episode, as we explored the titular former Jedi's backstory. Along the way, we got to see an Avengers star make the debut in a galaxy far, far away.

Ariana Greenblatt previously played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, and as young Ahsoka, she's once again playing the fresher-faced version of a humanoid alien main character.

Outside of her small role in Infinity War, Grenblatt has also starred in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle, the film In the Heights, and the Boss Baby franchise.

Lucasfilm - Disney+

Related: Star Wars' Ahsoka includes heartbreaking detail you might have missed

Following the release of her episode on Disney+, she teased fans with an orange square on Instagram and in a post on Twitter/X, she wrote: "How's everyone feeling, what'd I miss?"

The flashback scenes also featured Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, wearing the armour that his animated counterpart wore in the earlier seasons of The Clone Wars, with the teeny tiny mullet to match. Temuera Morrison returns to voice the clones of Jango Fett, including Captain Rex for the first time.

The scenes aren't just for fan service though. Ahsoka delved into her past as she examined her relationship with Anakin, fought a vision of him, and learned to let go of her fears she was responsible for him turning to the dark side.

Lucasfilm - Disney+

Related: Ahsoka includes touching dedication to star Ray Stevenson

Rosario Dawson previously stated Ahsoka's journey in the show was similar to Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, and this episode definitely feels familiar to the fight with the Balrog and his rebirth as Gandalf the White.

Ahsoka even dons the white robes we saw at the end of Rebels to further drive the point home.

Ahsoka drops new episodes every Wednesday (Tuesday night if you're in the US) on Disney+.

You Might Also Like