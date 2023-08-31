‘Ahsoka’ Unseats Netflix on the Streaming Top 10 | Charts

There are very few things in the pop culture landscape more popular than the “Star Wars” franchise, so it should be no surprise that the latest live-action “Star Wars” TV series from Disney+, “Ahsoka,” took the top spot for the most watched streaming program in the latest Wrap Report for Aug. 21-27.

Even more impressive, “Ahsoka” is the first non-Netflix program to snag the No. 1 spot on Samba TV’s streaming top 10 since “Avatar: The Way of the Water” on Disney+ and Max topped the charts in early June.

“Ahsoka” is also the latest “Star Wars” show to draw in over a million U.S. households across its first six days, joining “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Andor,” and the Season 3 premiere of “The Mandalorian.” Rosario Dawson’s portrayal of the Jedi shows that not only are fans eager for more adventures in the “Star Wars” universe, but that they’ll gladly watch shows led by female characters. With women serving as five of the six main characters, this opens a new chapter in the “Star Wars” saga. Gen X households were the biggest fans, overindexing by the highest margin.

Demographic details for “Ahsoka,” Aug. 21-27, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Top streaming shows, Aug. 21-27, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

Netflix still had a strong showing with six of the top 10 spots this week. The Barcelona-based action series “Who is Erin Carter?” came in second, followed by “Untold: Swamp Kings,” a documentary about the University of Florida football team. Netflix’s other new entry to the streaming top 10 is the latest Adam Sandler comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” at seventh.

Three other Netflix titles stayed on the charts: “The Pope’s Exorcist” went from fourth last week to fifth, “Painkiller” slipped from second to land in sixth, and “Heart of Stone,” which held the top spot two weeks in a row, fell to ninth.

The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by some big streaming originals that have had staying power. “Special Ops: Lioness” on Paramount+ kept its momentum in the charts for the fourth consecutive week, rising to fourth from fifth last week. Hulu’s third season of “Only Murders in the Building” made the charts for the third consecutive week, though it slipped from seventh to 10th. Lastly, Max’s “And Just Like That” landed in eighth for a second week following its Season 2.

Top linear shows, Aug. 21-27, 2023, U.S. (Samba TV)

The linear chart told a familiar story, as unscripted TV remained the big draw this summer.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was the most watched linear program for the sixth straight week and managed to capture three of the top 10 spots, coming in fifth and seventh as well. “American Ninja Warrior,” also on NBC, held down the second spot again this week.

Reality contests “The Bachelorette” (ABC) and “Big Brother” (CBS) came in third and fourth, respectively. ABC brought home the top 10 with its slate of TV classics “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Wheel of Fortune” (two spots this week), and “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Meredith Brace is the chief marketing officer at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more data and analysis from Samba TV.

