Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite: How to Play as the ‘Star Wars’ Character

Ahsoka Tano, the Clone Wars hero played by Rosario Dawson in the new live-action Disney+ series, is coming to Fortnite, Lucasfilms Games announced on Friday.

On Sept. 26, Fortnite gamers will be able to unlock the character by buying the current Season’s Battle Pass.

Previous “Star Wars” characters to appear in the game include Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver in the film franchise, and Boba Fett, who was portrayed by Temuera Morrison in “The Mandalorian” and by Daniel Logan in “The Book of Boba Fett.”

In July, the Matt Groening animated series “Futurama” crossed over with the game, with users able to play as characters Fry, Leela, or Bender. After many years off the air, the fan favorite series debuted its 11th season on Hulu on July 24.

Previously, the game featured crossovers with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Fortnite was developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. Within the online video game, players can create their own worlds or squad in Battle Royale mode, where 100 players fight to survive until only one person is left standing.

The game has even become an Olympic e-sport, helping to define the very concept of what a virtual Olympic event will look like going forward.

“Ahsoka,” the fourth Disney+ live-action Star Wars series, also stars David Tennant, Hayden Christensen, Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfadi, Genevieve O’Reilly, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, Lars Mikkelsen and Paul Darnell.

The character of Ahsoka was first created for George Lucas and Dave Filoni’s animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and was also featured in Disney XD’s “Star Wars: Rebels.”

The first two episodes of “Ahsoka” premiered on Disney+ on Aug. 23, with new episodes releasing each Wednesday through Oct. 3. All seasons of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels” are also available on the streamer.

