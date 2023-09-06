‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Recap: The Jedi Just Can’t Catch a Break

Lucasfilm Ltd.

At the beginning of Episode 4 of Ahsoka, titular heroine Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) tells Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) some hard truths. The pair might already be too late to find the path to Ezra and Thrawn. That means that instead of tracking down Ezra and Thrawn, they might have to destroy anyone else’s ability to find them. Sabine is understandably upset at the thought of leaving Ezra several galaxies away forever and becomes newly determined to stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan (Ray Stevenson), and their crew.

Ahsoka notices this nervous, electric energy from Sabine, and she tries to instill a wise lesson to her padawan: “Sometimes we have to do what’s right, regardless of our personal feelings.” Unfortunately, neither Ahsoka nor Sabine are able to fully follow through on this nugget of wisdom. But more on that later.

Ahsoka, Sabine, and Jedi droid Huyang (David Tennant) are working to power their ship back up after losing an intense battle to Morgan’s massive hyperspace ring, which stranded them on the planet of Seatos. In a move to potentially catch their opponents off-guard, Ahsoka and Sabine plan to find Baylan, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Inquisitor Marrok before they come for them. Unfortunately, that’s not what happens; instead, Morgan Elsbeth’s HK-87 Assassin Droids come a-knockin’ (Huyang’s head into the ship).

Even though Huyang lives to see another day, after Ahsoka and Sabine take care of the assassin droids, he has to start over on the ship’s repairs. But before Ahsoka and Sabine are able to head off to face Baylan and Shin, he does tell the two women that they’re better together. “You always do better that way, in my opinion,” he says in a surprisingly sweet moment. Even though they don’t listen to this advice either, at least he tried.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ahsoka tells Huyang that she needs to get in contact with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but in true Hera fashion, she’s already on her way. With her own small group of former rebel fighters, she heads to Seatos with her son Jacen (Evan Whitten) and Chopper. There is a triumphant atmosphere to their “once a rebel, always a rebel,” attitude, which nicely reminds us that not everyone in the New Republic is content to just allow the Empire to flourish again under their noses.

Story continues

Back on Seatos, Ahsoka and Sabine come face to face with Marrok and Shin Hati, with Ahsoka taking on the Inquisitor and Sabine having a rematch with the other padawan. As if to remind us of Ahsoka’s track record with Inquisitors, she slices through him so fast he doesn’t know what hit him. But instead of a reveal of some crazy Marrok theory accompanying his death, his body just *poofs* into a massive cloud of dark green smoke. So no, it wasn’t Starkiller or Ezra, like some thought; instead, Marrok potentially was some sort of spell or manifestation from Morgan and her Nightsister’s magic.

Instead of Ahsoka and Sabine teaming up to disarm Shin and put an end to their fights in the woods, the duo does what Huyang (and anyone who’s ever seen a horror movie) explicitly tells them not to do: They split up, with Ahsoka off to fight Baylan and Sabine still fighting Shin.

Sabine Wren, the Real Star of ‘Ahsoka,’ Is a Giant Mystery

As you could probably guess, this decision comes back to bite them in the butt sooner rather than later. Baylan taunts Ahsoka as he mentions Anakin and what he became, but that’s not enough to throw her off. Ahsoka is agile and skillful; Baylan may be full of brute strength, but is skillful as well. They’re a well-paired match. But just as Morgan’s droids are nearly finished scanning the map for the coordinates to Thrawn’s location, Ahsoka snatches it with her bare hand and burns it.

Sabine bests Shin with a Mandalorian weapon, resulting in Shin pulling a magic trick-esque escape through a cloud of smoke. But before either of them get to Baylan and Ahsoka, the fight is already no longer in Ahsoka’s favor, thanks to her burned hand. However, once she sees Shin return without Sabine, Ahsoka believes she lost Sabine. Her anger turbocharges her combat against Baylan—so much so, in fact, that she does a very un-Jedi-like thing and Force chokes Shin, slamming her into the rocks.

Sabine does eventually show up, and the chaos of her return causes a discombobulated Ahsoka to fall to her presumptive death into the Seatos water below. However, just like was the case with Ahsoka’s fall on Malachor while facing Maul in Star Wars Rebels, fans should know that this isn’t the last we see of the iconic Togruta.

But Sabine doesn’t know this and is easily manipulated by Baylan in her grief and shock. She gives him back the map in exchange for the chance to save Ezra’s life, instead of just destroying the map like Ahsoka told her to before her fall.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Hera and her squad show up a bit too late, seeing Morgan’s hyperdrive ring in action as it shoots right through their path. Hera loses some of her fleet and Jacen tells her, in true Star Wars fashion, he’s got a bad feeling.

And in the last scene of the episode, Ahsoka slowly wakes up from her fall on Seatos, only to find herself in the World Between Worlds. This is a nice deep cut for Rebels fans who know that she was brought there by Ezra after her duel with Darth Vader in Season 4. But an even better reveal is who meets her there in this realm this time; Anakin fricken Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

While The Clone Wars fans are all losing their collective minds after finally seeing Snips and Sky Guy interact in live action, what does this mean for Ahsoka? The good guys are really on a losing streak at the end of this episode with no way to find Sabine or find their way to Ezra and Thrawn. And Ahsoka is (literally) on another plane of existence.

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.