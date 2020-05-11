‘AHS’ Spinoff Series of Standalone Episodes in the Works, Ryan Murphy Says

Ryan Murphy has an “American Horror Story” spinoff series of standalone episodes, titled “American Horror Stories,” in the works.

“‘American Horror Story’ cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin off we’re doing called ‘American Horror Stories’ (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print,” Murphy captioned a photo of several “AHS” vets on video chat. “It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

Included in the Zoom call were Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter and Cody Fern.

Not all of those “AHS” alums were previously announced as the stars of the show’s upcoming 10th season, so they could be the ones included in “American Horror Stories” or were there to discuss the possibility of swapping around the seasons due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns

FX, the network that airs “AHS,” declined TheWrap’s request for comment on Murphy’s “American Horror Stories” announcement.

