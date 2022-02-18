‘AHS’ Season 11 Will Not Be a ‘Double Feature’ (Exclusive)

“American Horror Story” Season 11 will not be another “Double Feature,” FX Chairman John Landgraf told TheWrap on Thursday.

“What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story,” Landgraf said. “It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories.”

As for the already-ordered Seasons 12 and 13, he can’t say. That’s kind of a Ryan Murphy question — if even he knows at this point.

“AHS” Season 10 was split into two stories. The first half (of the continuous season) was “Red Tide” and the second half was “Death Valley.” “American Horror Story: Red Tide” and “American Horror Story: Death Valley” had different casts, different characters and different plots.

“I think it really was good,” Landgraf said of the (thus far) one-off. “I liked the two shorter stories format.”

“But I actually really like this idea too, I think it’s really cool,” he continued of Season 11’s solo concept.

Previously delayed for an entire year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “AHS” Season 10 began filming in late 2020. “American Horror Story” is executive produced by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

Between the two halves, “AHS: Double Feature” starred Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and John Carroll Lynch.

During our conversation, which took place hours after FX’s Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour day, Landgraf discussed what happened with “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner’s planned return to TV, among other topics. During the TCA event itself, Landgraf announced the renewal of “Dave” for Season 3. He also revealed that “Atlanta” would be ending with Season 4.