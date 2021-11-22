Ahold Delhaize USA Companies Ranked #1 on 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Companies Recognized as Leaders in U.S. for the Food and Staples Retailing Sector

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As subsidiaries of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, Ahold Delhaize USA brands, which include Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop and support brands Retail Business Services, Peapod Digital Labs and ADUSA Supply Chain, have again been ranked in a leadership position on the Food and Staples Retailing Sector U.S. index of the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, holding the #1 position in the U.S.



“It’s an honor for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. businesses to again be recognized for their leadership in the health and sustainability space,” said Brittni Furrow, VP, Health & Sustainability for Ahold Delhaize USA. “Each of the U.S. businesses deeply understands the interconnectedness between the health of our planet and the health of families in the local communities they serve and are committed to continuing to take measurable actions to drive positive sustainability outcomes.”

Earlier in 2021, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA released new health and sustainability goals as part of a detailed, purpose-driven strategy to enable customers to make healthier choices, create greater product transparency, eliminate waste and taking bold climate action, all in support of developing a more sustainable food supply chain. In November 2021, the U.S. businesses expanded on these commitments by joining other Ahold Delhaize companies around the globe in committing to net-zero carbon emissions across operations by 2040 (scope 1 and 2) and to becoming a net-zero business across the entire supply chain, products and services no later than 2050 (scope 3).

“As food retailers, we recognize that our role in the food supply chain comes with great responsibility,” added Furrow. “That’s why each of the U.S. businesses have committed to these goals – to hold ourselves accountable to the customers we serve and our world. By doing so, we believe we can make a real and positive impact on local communities and future generations.”

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize's U.S. companies, including its local brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands, Peapod Digital Labs, its digital and e-commerce engine and ADUSA Supply Chain companies. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers across more than 20 states and serving millions of customers each week through a wide variety of store formats with thousands of food and non-food items.

