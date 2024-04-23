Advertisement

Aho, Martinook cap Hurricanes' late rally to beat the Islanders for a 2-0 playoff series lead

  • Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) battles with New York Islanders' Noah Dobson (8) for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) battles with New York Islanders' Noah Dobson (8) for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) moves the puck after taking it from Carolina Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov (7) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) moves the puck after taking it from Carolina Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov (7) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • The New York Islanders celebrate a goal by Bo Horvat (14) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    The New York Islanders celebrate a goal by Bo Horvat (14) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen (23) exchanges blows with New York Islanders' Kyle MacLean (32) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen (23) exchanges blows with New York Islanders' Kyle MacLean (32) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen (23) exchanges blows with New York Islanders' Kyle MacLean (32) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen (23) exchanges blows with New York Islanders' Kyle MacLean (32) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) catches the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) catches the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) clears the puck in front of New York Islanders' Bo Horvat (14) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) clears the puck in front of New York Islanders' Bo Horvat (14) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) shoots the puck at Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) shoots the puck at Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) has the shot by New York Islanders' Bo Horvat (14) bounce off his facemask during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) has the shot by New York Islanders' Bo Horvat (14) bounce off his facemask during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Brent Burns (8) tries to stop the puck as it slips by goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) as New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) watches his goal during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
    Carolina Hurricanes' Brent Burns (8) tries to stop the puck as it slips by goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) as New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) watches his goal during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
AARON BEARD
·1 min read

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook scored 9 seconds apart late in the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes complete a comeback from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Monday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series in improbable fashion.

Aho struck first by redirecting Andrei Svechnikov's shot at the right post behind Semyon Varlamov with 2:15 remaining to tie the game at 3. After an Islanders giveaway on the ensuing faceoff, Martinook raced down to beat Noah Dobson to the puck along the boards and then pushed it toward the same post from behind the net.

The puck banged off Varlamov's left skate and slipped into the net for the 4-3 lead with 2:06 to go, sending the Hurricanes players mobbing a jumping Martinook amid a roof-blowing roar from a shocked home crowd.

Jake Guentzel added an empty-net score in the final minute to seal this one, which ended with frustrations flaring for the Islanders, several scrums between the teams and multiple players taking early walks to the locker room.

The series shifts north for the next two games, with Game 3 set for Thursday night.

Kyle Palmieri, Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored as the New York Islanders built a 3-0 lead early in the second period.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl