Aho extends scoring streak, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL.

Paul Stastny Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored as the Hurricanes won their fifth in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). Frederik Andersen made 24 saves.

Pavel Zacha scored for the Bruins, who lead the NHL with 81 points but have lost three games in a row for the first time this season. Linus Ullmark stopped 32 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, CAPITALS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored his first goal of the season and Toronto beat Washington.

Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Toronto. John Tavares had two assists and Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves in his sixth straight start.

Nicklas Backstrom scored and Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Charlie Lindgren with 5:40 left in the third. Lindgren finished with six stops.

The Maple Leafs honored Tavares, who played the 1,000th regular-season game of his career, before puck drop.

