Ahmet Zappa’s Monsterfoot Productions To Develop Projects Based On Weird-Ohs Monster Hot Rod Model Kits

Remember the classic Weird-Ohs monster hot rod model kits from the ’60s? Well, they are coming back thanks to Ahmet Zappa. His company Monsterfoot Productions have acquired the rights to develop and create new shows and media based on Weird-Ohs.

Weird-Ohs is the brainchild of William “Bill” Campbell, who in the early ‘60s set out to design a wild cast of monsters in hot rods along the lines of Ed “Big Daddy” Roth’s designs. The Hawk Model Company released the first line of Weird-Ohs based on Campbell’s designs in 1963 spawning a hit model toy line with licenses extending from board games, masks, trading cards, records, puzzles, lunch boxes and action figures to a short-lived animated series which aired on Fox Family in 2000.

Toronto-based toy and entertainment licensing agency MLGPC brokered the deal between Zappa and current owner of Weird-Ohs, J. Lloyd International.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Zappa. “I’ve been a fan of Bill Campbell’s work my entire life. In fact, I was inspired to call my company Monsterfoot because of artists like Bill. Weird-Ohs combines two things I love: monsters and hot rods. What’s better than that?”

“There is no one on this earth more well suited to develop entertainment for the Weird-Ohs brand than Ahmet Zappa and the talented team at Monsterfoot,” said Michael Goodman, MLGPC founder and CEO. “I have no doubt that Ahmet’s creative is going to blow people’s minds!”

This is not the first time that Zappa’s Monsterfoot Productions have dived into the kids entertainment space. The company conceived the story, developed and produced the Disney feature film The Odd Life of Timothy Green directed by Peter Hedges and starring Jennifer Garner, Joel Edgerton and CJ Adams. Monsterfoot also created the Star Darlings franchise for Disney Channel.

