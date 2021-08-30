Ahmedabad Woman Brutally Thrashed, Abused for Opposing Gossip About Husband’s First Wife

Ahmedabad, August 30: A shocking incident has come to light where a woman in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was allegedly beaten and abused by her husband's ex-wife's sisters. Reports inform that the victim of the incident is a 42-year-old woman from Bapunagar. According to a report by TOI, the woman was attacked by the three sisters of her husband’s ex-wife after she opposed their gossiping about their deceased sister, who passed away around two years ago.

The TOI report states that the victim has been identified as Shakila Hussain, a resident of Gujarat Housing Board Society near Sundaramnaga. In her FIR with the police, the woman said that she had married Shakil Ansari after his first wife died around two years ago. The woman alleged that her husband’s deceased wife Zahida’s three sisters Gulshan Afsha Ansari, Sayeba Raja and Sayema Hussain and often used to talk bad things about their deceased woman. Ahmedabad Woman Poisons Her Child, Then Has Sex With Boyfriend; Both Arrested.

The TOI report states that on Sunday, the three sisters came to Shakila’s house and confronted her for objecting to them to talk about their deceased sister. The trio began thrashing and abusing Shakila after which she started bleeding profusely. Reports inform that she was taken to Shardaben Hospital in Saraspur after which a case was registered.

