Ahmed to miss Olympic 5000m final after taking fall in qualifying heat

PARIS — Moh Ahmed will not be competing for a medal in the Olympic men's 5000 metres.

The 33-year-old hailing from St. Catharines, Ont., was in the top seven with about 400 metres left in the race when he tripped over the leg of a runner in front of him and took a fall. A handful of other runners fell not long after in the same fashion.

Ahmed, who earned silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, got up and continued running but finished 16th with a time of 14 minutes 15.76 seconds.

The top eight from each of the two qualifying heats on Wednesday advance to Saturday's final.

Thomas Fafard of Repentigny, Que., did advance in eighth place in Heat 1 with a time of 14:09.37 at Stade de France.

Mariam Abdul-Rashid of Oshawa, Ont., made it into the women's 100 hurdles semifinals grabbing one of three non-automatic qualifying spots with a time of 12.80 seconds and placing fifth in Heat 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press