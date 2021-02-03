Ahmed El-Shazly becomes Regional Business Development Manager for Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), announces that Ahmed El-Shazly has joined the Group as Regional Business Development Manager, Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This important addition to our management team is the result of changes in the market environment and is in line with the objectives of the Industrial Division of Nikkiso to better serve and support our customers in the Middle East and Africa.

Ahmed has extensive machinery sales and rental business experience in the MEA region, in the Industrial, Energy, and Oil & Gas sectors, holding sales and business line management roles with Atlas Copco, Suez Oil Company, and Baker Hughes.

With a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechatronics Engineering, from the 6th of October University in Cairo, Ahmed will be managing the increasing level of business opportunities in the Industrial Gases and LNG sectors across the region, and support our existing clients on all their aftersales requirements.

“Ahmed will be a perfect addition to our management team with his understanding of and experience in MEA marketing, combined with his hands-on approach,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.cryoind.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


