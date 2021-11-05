Ahmaud Arbery murder trial: Prosecutors reveal full footage of black jogger's death

Ahmaud Arbery's sister and mother comfort each other at a gathering after the black jogger's death

Georgia prosecutors have shown the full footage of the fatal shooting of a black jogger at the trial of three white men accused of his murder.

State lawyers argued that 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was attacked by men who pursued him because of racial bias.

As the footage was shown, Mr Arbery's father reportedly briefly left the courtroom while his mother wept.

Defendants Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan, deny all charges and have said they acted in self-defence.

The defence has called for a mistrial, arguing prosecutors misled the jury in their opening statement. Defence lawyers will make their own opening arguments later on Friday.

Mr Arbery was shot and killed during the confrontation with the McMichaels on 23 February 2020. The case erupted into public view after footage of Mr Arbery's final moments surfaced online months after the incident.

Mr McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and neighbour Mr Bryan, 52, who filmed the incident, say they pursued Mr Arbery in order to make a citizen's arrest - allowed at the time under Georgia law - because they suspected he had stolen from a nearby construction site.

The McMichaels have also said they acted in self defence, accusing Mr Arbery of attacking Travis when they tried to stop him.

Prosecutors are seeking to prove that racial bias - not facts and evidence - influenced the actions taken by the three defendants.

In her lengthy opening statement, lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the jury: "All three of these defendants did everything they did based on assumptions - not on facts, not on evidence."

Ms Dunikoski showed an extended version of the mobile phone footage taken by Mr Bryan. In it, Travis McMichael can be seen getting out of his vehicle and walking up to Mr Arbery - who is on the ground.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Mr Arbery's mother, later told reporters that it was her first time seeing the full video, and that she remained in court as it played "to get familiar with what happened to Ahmaud".

Ms Dunikoski argued the men had no knowledge of Mr Arbery committing any crimes but "assumed the worst".

"Mr Arbery was under attack by strangers with the intent to kill him," she said. "The only thing Mr Arbery did was run away."

Addressing the theft suspicions, Ms Dunikoski laid out a months-long timeline showing that Mr Arbery never stole from or damaged the construction area. She also added that, because the site was unsecured, he was not trespassing either.

Prosecutors played video and audio evidence to support their argument that the property owner was already handling the matter with local police, but the McMichaels acted on hearsay as soon as they saw Mr Arbery running.

"They didn't simply follow Mr Arbery. All three 'trapped him like a rat' with their two pickup trucks," said Ms Dunikoski, using the elder Mr McMichael's own words.

She added that Mr Bryan tried to hit the jogger four times with his car, getting so close that Mr Arbery's palm prints and T-shirt fibres were later visible on the vehicle.

"No one said I'm making a citizen's arrest today," she told the jury.

Earlier, in twin blows to the defence, the judge ruled that evidence of recent cannabis use by Mr Arbery was not relevant to the case, but that the McMichaels' Confederate flag license plate was admissible as evidence.

Family of Mr Arbery have said they were concerned that the case would have been covered up without the emergence of the video shown in court today.

The case is currently on its fourth prosecutor. Two district attorneys earlier recused themselves due to ties to Greg McMichael, a former police officer.

The first prosecutor to handle the case is facing charges of obstruction for allegedly blocking the arrest of the McMichaels. The second district attorney to take the case declined to arrest the men after determining that they were using citizen's arrest rights in confronting the jogger.