Ahmaud Arbery killer made racial slur over jogger's body, court hears

The man who shot Ahmaud Arbery stood over his body and was heard saying a racial slur, according to the lead investigator.

Special prosecutor for Georgia, Richard Dial, said on Thursday that evidence showed Mr Arbery was boxed in by two pickup trucks before Travis McMichael shot him in the chest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mr Dial said the driver of the second pickup truck, William Bryan, said he heard the alleged shooter say a racist epithet as he stood over the body of Mr Arbery: "F---ing N-word.

The allegation was made during a preliminary hearing to support murder charges against Mr McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael.

Special prosecutor Jesse Evans said during the hearing that Mr Arbery "was chased, hunted down and ultimately executed."

More follows…



