Ahir Shah wins Edinburgh Comedy Award 2023 with show about British-Indian family life in the UK

Ahir Shah celebrates winning the Sky Best Comedy Show at the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards - Jane Barlow/PA

Ahir Shah, 32, won Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards on Saturday for his stand-up Ends, which tells the story of his grandfather’s arrival in Britain in 1964.

Formerly known as the Perrier Award, the prize has helped to launch the careers of stars including Frank Skinner, Steve Coogan and Al Murray.

“I wrote this show largely about my maternal grandparents,” Shah said, receiving the £10,000 award. “I wanted to do this job since the first time I heard them properly laugh watching Goodness Gracious Me.”

Shah’s comedy combines “the political with the familial, and satire with tenderness,” Nica Burns, founder of the awards, told The Telegraph. “There are people who are moved to tears by what he’s talking about, and laughing at the same time.”

“He weaves in the fact that Rishi Sunak is in Number 10,” says Burns. “At one point his grandfather turns around to him and says, ‘You may be doing very well, but Mr Sunak’s grandson is doing much better.’”

Shah began his stand-up career as a 15-year-old schoolboy at a London comprehensive, before going to Cambridge University, where he performed with the Footlights.

Shah – previously nominated in 2017 and 2018 – was one of three winners on Saturday. Indian comic Urooj Ashfaq received the £5,000 Best Newcomer award for Oh No!, her first show in the UK. The Victoria Wood Award, which gives £5,000 to an event capturing the spirit of the Fringe, went to Show for Gareth Richards, a fundraiser for the comedian and broadcaster who died in April, aged 41.

Richards had booked a theatre to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe, before his fatal car accident. Rather than let his stage go empty, comedians including Dara Ó Briain and Jack Whitehall banded together to put on a mixed-bill show in the space every day this month, raising over £18,000 for Richards’s family.

The awards were in danger of being cancelled after losing the sponsorship of TV channel Dave earlier this year, until a Telegraph feature explaining their predicament helped attract new sponsors. “Doing the Telegraph interview just told everybody where we were,” says Burns. “I got an email literally the next day from Don Taffner [of new sponsors DLT Entertainment] saying, ‘What do you need?’ I just wrote one line back, saying ‘money!”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.