Ahead of Their Wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's Unseen Party Pics Go Viral

South actress Kajal Aggarwal is soon going to get married to her childhood friend Gautam Kitchlu. Their wedding will take place on October 30. Amid the wedding preparation, some pictures of the actress with beau have been surfaced on the internet and fans can’t stop swooning over it.

The pictures were shared by the actress in her Instagram story and the duo looks a ‘made for each other’ couple. Kajal has shared the news of getting married along with a love-filled post on Instagram which reads, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families”.





View photos





View photos

She further mentioned that this pandemic has shed a sobering light on her joy, however, she is thrilled to start her life with beau Gautam. In the long note, she expressed her gratitude towards her fans for showering love over the years and also seek blessings for her new journey. The actress also revealed that she is not quitting acting and will continue entertaining her audience.





As soon as she shared the good news, many celebs took to the comment section to congratulate her. Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni wrote, “Congratulations dear Kajal Wishing the both of you only love and joy and a lifetime of togetherness”, while Yami Gautam dropped heart emojis in the comment.

Kajal and Gautam were school friends and gradually they fell in love. However, the actress had never opened up about him earlier. As the reports suggest, the couple had a very private engagement ceremony. While Kajal has featured in many south blockbusters including Vivegam, Magadheera, and Jilla, Gautam is an entrepreneur. Kajal was also seen in Singham with Ajay Devgn. The actress will be next seen in Tamil film Indian 2. The film will also feature Kamal Haasan in the lead role.