Ahead of Money Heist 5, Netflix Drops Indian Version of Bella Ciao With Ganeshotsav's Dhol Taasha Twist! (Watch Video)

This is the best "Bella Ciao" cover every Indian fan of Money Heist series will find! The hype around this Netflix Spanish series is real and way too high this time. Money Heist 5 is the final season and fans are super excited as well as sad about it. But before we get to see how Professor plans to get his gang safely out of the second heist, take a look at this cover of Indian version of "Bella Ciao." Netflix surprisingly created this cover on the theme of Ganesh Chaturthi. Money Heist 5: Netflix Announces The Finale Season, Fans Lose Their Calm! (View Post).

As it is widely done on every Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra, this song was also decorated with heavy orchestration. The makers specifically used 'Dhol' and 'Taasha' which is used during the 'visarjan dance.' This traditional twist got even more interesting with people dancing on it exactly how they are supposed to be! We can also see glimpses of Money Heist characters including Professor, Berlin, Denver, Moscow, Palermo, Tatiana in the videos. Other than these, there are clips from various dance sequences from the Bollywood films that are available on Netflix. Check out this wonderful cover below.

Watch This Dhol Taasha Version of Bella Ciao Video On Loop!

Speaking of Money Heist 5 aka La Casa De Papel 5, the 4th season was left on a cliffhanger. Money Heist 4 became a rage and has now left the fans curious about how the story unfolds after a dramatic end to the previous season. But before that, are you ready to listen Desi Version of Bella Ciao on a loop?