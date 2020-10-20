Ahead of Modi's Address, Twitter Awaits Memes With More Memes

Earlier today (Tuesday) it was announced that PM Narendra Modi would be addressing the nation at 6 pm on 20 October, 2020. PM Modi took to Twitter to announce, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening."
As Twitter gears up for the real memes post 6 pm today, some social media users couldn't help but channel that energy into..making more memes!
Check it out:
Prime Minister #NarendraModi will address the nation today at 6pm— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 20, 2020
Me looking for a new task:- pic.twitter.com/2oRTmY1219
