Ahead of Modi's Address, Twitter Awaits Memes With More Memes

Earlier today (Tuesday) it was announced that PM Narendra Modi would be addressing the nation at 6 pm on 20 October, 2020. PM Modi took to Twitter to announce, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening."

As Twitter gears up for the real memes post 6 pm today, some social media users couldn't help but channel that energy into..making more memes!

Check it out:

