Ahead of milestone Sunday match, Sporting KC's Peter Vermes recalls some greatest hits

Daniel Sperry
·6 min read
When Peter Vermes takes the sidelines as manager of Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night at Children’s Mercy Park, he’ll be doing so for the 500th time in his career.

Kansas City has a record of 215-166-118 with Vermes at the helm and will look to add to that tally against the New York Red Bulls.

Vermes’ arrival in 2009 ignited Sporting KC’s upward trend of on- and off-field growth and success. Here, The Star and Vermes, 55, take a journey through some memorable moments during a tenure now 499 matches and counting.

Match No. 1 of 499

Curt Onalfo was fired after a 6-0 to FC Dallas on August 3rd, and Vermes had become the then Wizards’ interim on August 4th. With two weeks in between that loss and their next game, Vermes had spent training those two weeks as a “tone-setter.”

When they went out and lost 2-0 to the Chicago Fire in his first game in charge on August 16, 2009, Vermes noticed how much training had affected them.

“I think it was like 30 or 40 minutes into the game, the guys were done physically because I had crushed them over two weeks,” Vermes said. “I was okay with that, knowing that I was trying to change the culture. And it was necessary.”

Despite knowing how physically drained the team was in the match, Vermes took the loss hard. He says he hates to lose more than he loves to win. So Vermes took his staff to his house and set up in the basement to re-watch the game and break it down.

“It was probably two-thirty in the morning and guys were falling asleep on my couches in the basement,” Vermes laughed. “Finally I told everybody, ‘You guys can go home.’ The first year we did that after every game, and I finally realized that wasn’t very productive. These guys were dying, they’re falling asleep.”

Win No. 1 of 215

Vermes called it one of those games where you hang on. And hang on they did. His first win was a 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution on September 5, 2009.

The Revolution made it 3-2 late and were pushing for a win despite being down to 10 men. Only Josh Wolff’s late in second-half stoppage time gave them some breathing room.

“It was one of those where late in the game there was an onslaught, and the guys were fighting for everything, clearing balls off the line,” Vermes said. “It was a great feeling.”

Vermes and his staff at the time, still to this day the same team of himself, Kerry Zavagnin, and Zoran Savic celebrated with a bottle of wine.

“You could see the way we were trending,” Vermes said. “The team, and certain individuals started to play really well.”

Most memorable/craziest result

On August 15, 2015, Sporting had dominated the start of their match against the Vancouver Whitecaps. But the Whitecaps had taken their opportunities well, leading 2-0 at halftime despite being significantly outplayed.

“I remember going to the locker room and I just…I frigging went off,” Vermes said.

Sporting responded seven minutes later to cut it to 2-1, when Kevin Ellis leaped over everyone to head home a headed pass across the box from Soni Mustivar. But Pablo Morales scored a stunner of a free-kick in the 75th minute to give the Whitecaps a 3-1 lead.

But an onslaught in the final 10 minutes produced one of the most memorable stretches in club history. Dom Dwyer’s header got it to 3-2, and then Paulo Nagamura scored two goals just six minutes apart to give Sporting KC an improbable 4-3 victory over the Whitecaps.

“It was crazy,” Vermes said. “Their staff was going crazy, it was pandemonium. And the fans were dejected at halftime, and then we scored. They think we’re coming back and then the other teams scored to go 3-1.. And then we scored to make it 3-2, 3-3, and it was just a crazy, crazy game.”

Most aggravating result

While it wasn’t too hard of an answer, Vermes felt like he had plenty to choose from.

“I got a lot of them to be honest with you,” Vermes joked.

If nothing illustrates Vermes desire to win more than the comment earlier, take this one for example. Sporting KC were on the road in DC early in the 2015 season. With the match tied at 0-0, a nifty set piece routine saw Ike Opara put the ball in the back of the net, only to be flagged for offside.

Replays showed that Opara was easily onside. Even the DC United broadcast team blasted the officials for how poor the call was. The match resulted in a 1-1 draw, but that goal, if not having been marked off incorrectly would have given them a 2-1 win.

“I remember sending the video to the league,” Vermes said.

That season, Vermes hired an outside company that season to take Sporting game film and use what, at the time, was an ESPN Sportscenter feature where they paused a play on a highlight, and then brought the camera view around to a separate angle to see the play from a different camera angle.

“I had the company that was doing it at that time take the video and turn it into that animation and spin it around from the linesman’s perspective,” Vermes said. “And our guy was like five yards onside.”

Sporting missed winning the Supporter’s Shield in that 2013 season by just one point to the New York Red Bulls.

“We tied that game, but that would’ve been two extra points,” Vermes said. “That play frustrated the hell out of me.”

Best atmosphere?

Eastern Conference Semi-Finals leg 2 against New England in 2013,” Vermes said. “That was incredible with the fans. Don’t get me wrong, the final was too. But that semi-final match was incredible.”

Best save

Jimmy Nielsen’s save against Sebastián Velásquez on Penalty round number 8 in 2013 MLS Cup Final. Lawrence Olum had missed the penalty prior, and it set up a must save scenario for the now Sporting Legend.

“If the kid scores, they could’ve won it,” Vermes said.

Best goal(s)?

Vermes couldn’t pick just one, so his three favorites are:

Claudio Bieler’s winning goal in 2013 Eastern Conference semifinals vs. the New England Revolution:

“Bieler opens up his body, he’s right footed, and with his left foot, he just opens up and just does what he did so well,” Vermes said. “He’s a great goal scorer.”

Aurelien Collin’s goal to level the MLS Cup final in 2013:

“It’s the timing, it’s his ability to do what he did…he was a winner.”

Krisztian Nemeth’s solo run in Portland in 2015:

“He dribbled everybody. That was a big-time goal.”

Latest Stories

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a