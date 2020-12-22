Ahead of J&K DDC Poll Results, Several Leaders Detained
A night before the counting of votes for the 280 seats in District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that three of its senior leaders were arbitrarily detained on Monday, 22 December.
The leaders reportedly taken into custody were senior leader Naeem Akhtar, Mufti’s uncle Sartaj Madni, and her former political adviser Peerzada Mansoor Hussain.
A senior PDP leader also reportedly said that Ganderbal district president, Bashir Ahmad Mir, hadn’t been responding to the party either, and his family had been informed of his detention.
In response, Mufti took to Twitter to claim that J&K had fallen at the hands of “out and out gunda raj” – a suspension of rule of law.
'Murder of Democracy in J&K’
“J&K admin is on an arrest spree today. PDPs Naeem Akhtar too has been abducted by J&K Police & is being taken to MLA hostel. Looks like BJP is planning to manipulate DDC results tomorrow & don’t want any resistance. Democracy is being murdered in Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.
Total lawlessness as PDPs Sartaj Madni & Mansoor Hussain have been arbitrarily detained today on the eve of DDC election results. Every senior police officer here is clueless as it is ‘upar say order’. No rule of law in J&K anymore. It is out & out Gunda Raj.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 21, 2020
Later, Naeem Akhtar’s daughter Shehryar Khanum claimed that her father had been arrested at an “unearthly hour” with “no order or government instruction” shown to his family.
My father @shangpal has been detained at this unearthly hour. There was no order or govt instruction shown to us. We don’t know the ground of detention or the duration. Cannot relive through the horror of last year but will stand by him always. @MehboobaMufti @jkpdp
— Shehryar Khanum (@shehryar_khanum) December 21, 2020
According a report by The Indian Express, a senior PDP leader has said that these detentions, which are mostly of leaders close to Mehbooba Mufti, are aimed at making her “withdraw from active politics".
(inputs from The Indian Express)
