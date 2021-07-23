Ahead of Installation As PPCC Chief, Navjot Sidhu Meets CM Amarinder Singh

Ahead of the installation ceremony for his elevation as Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab Chief Minister CM Captain Amarinder Singh at Punjab Bhawan on Friday, 23 July.

The two leaders reached Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh to attend CM Singh's tea party.

In a tweet on Thursday, Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to the Punjab CM, said that Amarinder had invited all Congress MLAs, MPs, and senior party functionaries for tea at 10 am on Friday.

"They will all then go together to Punjab Congress Bhawan from there for the installation of the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) team," he said.

Sidhu had earlier penned a letter to the CM, urging him "to come and bless the new team of PCC on the occasion of our taking charge" on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Sidhu will be taking charge as the state Congress chief on Friday. Party leaders have also indicated CM Singh's presence at the event.

"Under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress will unitedly welcome the new president tomorrow. Congress MPs will be present," the state party in-charge Harish Rawat was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Thukral had said that the Punjab CM won't meet Sidhu till the latter "publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him".

(With inputs from ANI.)

