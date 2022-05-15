Ahead of free agency, Tyus Jones reveals he desires being starting point guard

Drew Hill: Tyus Jones said that he does desire to be a starting point guard, and he would be lying if he said he didn’t. But he has considered himself a starter in Memphis despite coming off the bench. He also mentioned that he loves the organization and playing with this team.

Source: Twitter @DrewHill_DM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Takeaways from Grizzlies breakdown day

1) Ja will be offered (and plans to sign) max deal

2) Kleiman says $$$ won’t be issue in keeping core together

3) Gut feeling based on comments is Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones won’t be back

4) Steven Adams might have a Tinder profile. – 3:35 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

De’Anthony Melton responded with “PAY THEM…PAY THEM…PAY THEM” when asked about Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson being free agents this offseason. – 3:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

De’Anthony Melton the second Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson were brought up: “Pay them. Pay them. Pay them. They’ve got families to feed.” – 3:16 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

De’Anthony Melton on Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson:

“Pay them, pay them, pay them!” – 3:16 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Mike Brown said at shootaround Andrew Wiggins asked to pick up Tyus Jones full court. That’s when he knew Wiggins was locked in – 1:13 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Andrew Wiggins deserves a lot of credit tonight. Took Tyus Jones out of the game. Cut off the head of the snake – 12:55 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Anyone seen Tyus Jones? – 12:27 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Don’t think Jenkins will do it, but with Tyus Jones struggling wonder if the bigger, no-point guard look is the way to lean. Better defensively. Feels like it’ll be Brooks/Bane on O. – 12:10 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Just not enough offense. Grizzlies desperately need someone like Melton to hit some big shots. Not getting it from Tyus Jones tonight. – 12:04 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Andrew Wiggins has taken Tyus Jones out of this game – 12:03 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Agree or disagree: Tyus Jones is a starting caliber point guard – 11:51 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Andrew Wiggins fouled Tyus Jones first on the inbound but that is an offensive foul. – 11:50 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Awesome small thing by Tyus Jones there: loose ball and he waited to approach it until Klay committed, got it and blew by for an easy transition bucket – 11:08 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Warriors are doing everything they were predicted to do. They have their size on the court, putting Adams in the pick-and-roll and using their best defenders (Wiggins, Green) on Tyus Jones and JJJ. – 10:31 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Memphis starting PG Tyus Jones & Grizzlies back at it tonight vs. Warriors in G6. In Memphis’ 134-95 wipeout of GS, Jones, starting for Ja Morant, scored 21 points, 8 of 12 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3 with 9 assists and 0 turnovers. Knicks would be lucky to add him as FA. – 10:57 AM

Memphis backup point guard Tyus Jones, who played three seasons for Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota, is weaving a career year and is on the Knicks’ radar, according to an NBA source. -via New York Post / May 8, 2022

The Cavs could pivot, taking Rubio out of their hypothetical plans. There are some quality options in free agency. Cleveland would have interest in Memphis’ Tyus Jones, Atlanta’s Delon Wright, Washington’s Raul Neto (has close ties to assistant coach Antonio Lang) and Goran Dragic, who may leave Brooklyn after one drama-filled season. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 28, 2022