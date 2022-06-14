Ahana Will Co-Lead Session At Open Source Summit About Presto SQL Query Engine

·2 min read
SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto, today announced that Rohan Pednekar, Ahana’s senior product manager, will co-lead a session with Meta Developer Advocate Philip Bell at the Linux Foundation’s Open Source Summit about Presto, the Meta-born open source high performance, distributed SQL query engine. The event is being held June 20 – 24 in Austin, TX and virtual.

Session Title: “Introduction to Presto – The SQL Engine for Data Platform Teams.”

Session Time: Tuesday, June 21 at 11:10am – 11:50am CT

Session Presenters: Ahana Rohan Pednekar, senior product manager; and Meta Developer Advocate Philip Bell.

Session Details: Presto is an open-source high performance, distributed SQL query engine. Born at Facebook in 2012, Presto was built to run interactive queries on large Hadoop-based clusters. Today it has grown to support many users and use cases including ad hoc query, data lake analytics, and federated querying. In this session, we will give an overview of Presto including architecture and how it works, the problems it solves, and most common use cases. We'll also share the latest innovation in the project as well as what's on the roadmap.

About Ahana

Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto, offers the only managed service for Presto on AWS with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics. Presto, the open source project created by Facebook and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, and Third Point Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedInTwitter and PrestoDB Slack.

