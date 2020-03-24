AHAM Emphasizes The Home Appliance Industry's Role In Providing The Essential Needs Of Home During COVID-19

OTTAWA, Ontario , March 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- As people are now required to spend almost all their time at home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, AHAM urges federal, provincial and municipal governments to recognize that home appliances are "essential" when drafting provincial orders on business closures.

AHAM President and CEO, Joseph McGuire , stated, "While we are in an unprecedented time, it is most important that Canadians have the necessary items to self-isolate or quarantine. Home appliances, such as ranges and ovens, refrigerators, air cleaners, personal care products, humidifiers and floor care appliances are necessary and essential to the wellbeing and safety of people in their homes. This means that Canadians need access to appliances, and to servicing, as needed, for these critical items."



Restrictions on movement and business hours during this time are important for public health measures. However, state of emergency orders must be crafted so as not to prevent families from having the necessary items to prepare and cook meals, clean the home, dishes and their clothing. Home appliances will need to be available for purchase, delivery and servicing in the home.



Therefore, AHAM is recommending that guidance be issued to all levels of governments that clarifies "essential businesses" includes home appliance distribution, retailing and servicing in order to maintain safe, sanitary, and essential operations of residences.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) is the trade association representing manufacturers of major, portable and floor care home appliances and suppliers to the industry. AHAM Canada is headquartered in Ottawa and also has US offices in Washington, DC . AHAM is the single voice providing the home appliance industry and its customers leadership, advocacy and a forum for action — developing and implementing credible solutions for public policy, standards and business decisions. You can visit AHAM's web site at http://www.aham.org or follow us on Twitter @AHAM_Voice and @AHAM_Policy.

