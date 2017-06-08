Aguilar's 2-out hit backs Nelson as Brewers beat Giants 6-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Domingo Santana celebrates his home run with teammates during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jimmy Nelson pitched six solid innings and Jesus Aguilar drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the fifth to help the Milwaukee Brewers pull away from the San Francisco Giants for a 6-3 victory Wednesday night.

Nelson (4-3) struck out six and allowed seven hits along with his first walk since May 23. But he was still sharp enough - outside of a three-run third inning - to earn his second win in three starts.

Aguilar went 2 for 4. He turned quickly on a 1-2 fastball away from Ty Blach (4-3) for a two-out double to right field that scored Domingo Santana from first to snap a 3-all tie.

Claimed off waivers from Cleveland in the offseason, Aguilar is hitting .328 over his last 23 games. He has filled in well as the third-place hitter for injured outfielder Ryan Braun.

Buster Posey homered for the Giants.