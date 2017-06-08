Aguilar shoots 7-under 65 to take 2-stroke lead in Austria

Felipe Aguilar of Chili tees off on the 2nd hole during the 2nd round completion of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) -- Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar shot a 7-under 65 to build a two-stroke lead over a group of three on a sunny opening day of the Lyoness Open on Thursday.

Starting on the back nine, the two-time European Tour winner bogeyed the par-4 11th but recovered with eight birdies in total. It was only Aguilar's fifth round with an under-70 score this season.

Jaco Van Zyl of South Africa, Johan Carlsson of Sweden and Ashley Chesters of England each shot a 67 to share second position, with England's Graeme Storm and Oliver Wilson and France's Joel Stalter one stroke further behind in fifth.

Defending champion Wu Ashun of China and 2012 winner Bernd Wiesberger each shot a two-under 70. The Austrian is the highest-ranked player in the field at 29th.