Aguilar retains 2-stroke lead, eyes 3rd European Tour title

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) -- Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar retained a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Lyoness Open on Saturday.

Leading from the opening day, the 399th-ranked Aguilar is chasing his third European Tour title after winning the Indonesia Open in 2008 and The Championship at Laguna National three years ago.

Aguilar had a three-stroke advantage but dropped a shot on the 18th for his fourth bogey of the round to finish level par. He remained 9 under for the tournament. Johan Carlsson of Sweden, Dylan Frittelli of South Africa and Sepp Straka of Austria followed on 7 under each.

''Today I left many shots on the course. It could have been a little bit better,'' said Aguilar, who missed the cut in six of his 11 events and has not had a top-40 finish this year.

A group of four players, who were one stroke further back, included Mikko Korhonen of Finland. Korhonen had a 66 with seven birdies for the lowest score of the day.

Graeme Storm, who was Aguilar's closest challenger going into the third round, carded a 3-over 75, which included a double bogey on the par-4 No. 7. The Englishman dropped to 10th at 4 under.