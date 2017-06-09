Aguilar hits 70 to keep 2-stroke lead over Storm in Austria

Felipe Aguilar of Chili tees off on the 2nd hole during the 2nd round completion of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) -- Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar followed up his strong start with a 2-under 70 Friday to retain a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Lyoness Open.

After a 65 in the opening round, Aguilar carded four birdies and dropped two strokes as he went 9-under for the tournament.

Graeme Storm of England shot a 69 to stay within two strokes of Aguilar, while Sweden's Johan Carlsson and England's Oliver Fisher were another stroke behind in third.

David Horsey, who had a 75 in the opening round, matched the course record with a flawless 8-under 64. The Englishman joined a group of four at 5-under 139, which included 2012 winner Bernd Wiesberger. The Austrian, the highest-ranked player in the field at 29th, completed his round with two straight birdies.